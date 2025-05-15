The Nigerian stock market recorded a positive performance, helping investors grow their investments by over N100 billion

The latest upward movement was led by Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, McNichols, Champion Breweries, Caverton, and FTN Cocoa

In 14,870 deals, investors exchanged 531,287,255 shares worth N19.808 billion in trading on Wednesday

The Nigerian stock market posted a positive performance on Wednesday, May 14 with investors gaining over N100 billion as the benchmark index advanced and several equities recorded strong gains.

Data shows that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 296.73 points, or 0.27%, to close at 109,059.33 points, up from the previous day’s 108,762.60 points.

The market capitalisation also appreciated by N186 billion, climbing from N68.357 trillion to N68.543 trillion.

Nigeria's stock market’s return year-to-date (YtD) stood higher at 5.96%.

The rally was driven by price appreciations in companies such as Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, McNichols, Champion Breweries, Caverton, and FTN Cocoa, which led the gainers’ chart.

Market activity remained robust, with a total of 531.29 million shares valued at N19.81 billion traded in 14,870 deals.

Details of stock market activities on Wednesday

Here is a snapshot of the winners, losers, and stocks that led the market activities

Stocks such as Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, MCNichols, Champion Breweries, Caverton, and FTN Cocoa contributed to the market's upward movement.

MCNichols rose from N1.60 to N1.76, gaining 16 kobo or 10%. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) increased from N90.50 to N99.55, adding N9.05 or 10%. Champion Breweries climbed from N5.55 to N6.10, up by 55 kobo or 9.91%.

Caverton advanced from N3.68 to N4.04, gaining 36 kobo or 9.78%, while FTN Cocoa rose from N2.28 to N2.50, adding 22 kobo or 9.65%.

In 14,870 deals, investors exchanged 531,287,255 shares valued at N19.808 billion.

Actively traded stocks included GTCO, Access Holdings, Fidelity Bank, Nigerian Breweries, and Zenith Bank.

Analysts at Futureview Research had forecast a mixed session for the week, citing profit-taking and inflation concerns, while also pointing to strong Q1 earnings and undervalued stocks as potential support for investor sentiment.

Futureview said in a note:

“Looking forward, the equities market might be mixed as investors await the MPC’s decision next week.

"The elevated interest rate environment and retail investors’ profit booking could dampen momentum.

Naira appreciates against US dollar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian currency has appreciated against the dollar in the official foreign exchange markets.

The Central Bank of Nigeria's new data shows that the naira recorded a slight appreciation in the NAFEM window.

The naira still has a long way to go for stability to occur in the official and unofficial FX markets.

