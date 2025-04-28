Dangote Refinery has announced opportunities for individuals interested in becoming distributors of its petroleum products

The 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery is working toward reaching full production capacity and recently slashed its prices

The Dangote Refinery already has six official distribution partners and is seeking more to help ensure affordable prices nationwide

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced the simple steps for Nigerians looking to be a distributors of its products.

This move comes as the newly operational refinery seeks to expand its distribution network nationwide and achieve its goal of affordable petroleum products.

In a statement shared on X, the refinery explained that there are four steps interested individuals must follow to become distributors.

Already, Dangote Refinery has announced partnerships with six downstream marketers for the distribution of its products at uniform rates.

The major downstream players are Ardova Plc, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Techno Oil, Optima Energy, Hyde Energy, and Heyden Petroleum.

Dangote reveals steps to become product distributor

According to the Dangote Group, businesses and individuals must follow a simple four-step process to become official distributors of its petroleum products across Nigeria.

In a statement, the company said the first step is to initiate the process by sending an email to groupcommercialops@dangote.com to express interest in distributorship.

Dangote Refinery stated that upon successful contact, prospective distributors will proceed to the registration stage, where they will be issued a Dangote Refinery registration PIN.

Approved applicants will also receive a notification regarding signing a notarised Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to ensure the confidentiality of commercial engagements.

After completing the registration, applicants are required to provide the necessary documentation and meet specific compliance requirements outlined by the company.

Once all documents are verified and requirements are fulfilled, successful applicants will be issued an official appointment letter.

This letter will enable them to begin placing product orders and commence full commercial engagement with Dangote Refinery.

Dangote refinery promises affordable fuel

The refinery, part of the Dangote Group led by billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, has consistently expressed its determination to make fuel more affordable for Nigerians.

Recently, the refinery announced a price slash for its products, as well as revised retail prices for petrol at all its partner filling stations.

A breakdown of prices by location for all six partners is as follows:

Lagos: N890 per litre

South-West: N900 per litre

North-West and North-Central: N910 per litre

South-East, South-South and North-East: N920 per litre

A statement recently shared announcing the price reduction reads:

"Dangote Petroleum Refinery has consistently worked to reduce the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products, ensuring the continued benefit of Nigerian consumers.

"Furthermore, Dangote Petroleum Refinery calls on industry stakeholders, including marketers and distributors, to continue sourcing their products from the refinery, ensuring that the benefits of these price reductions are fully realized across the country."

NNPC reduces fuel price below N900

In what seems like a response, a few days after Dangote slashed its petrol prices, NNPC Limited also announced new pump prices for all its filling stations.

The new prices from the national oil company are N10 lower than those offered by Dangote Refinery.

Many Nigerians want the price competition to continue, hoping it will make the product even more affordable.

