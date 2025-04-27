Wema Bank of Nigeria has declared its final dividend and has doubled the payout from the previous year

The financial institution recorded an impressive performance and is set for a total payout of N21.4 billion

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of N102.5 billion for FY 2024, a 134.79% increase from the previous year

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Wema Bank has declared a final dividend of N1.00 per share for the 2024 financial year, marking a 100% increase from the previous year’s payout.

The final dividend, which pertains to the period ending December 31, 2024, will be payable to shareholders whose names are recorded in the Register of Members as of the close of business on May 1, 2025.

Wema Bank has doubled its final dividend Photo credit: Wema Bank

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made in a disclosure to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by the company’s Secretary, Johnson Lebile.

According to the bank, the final dividend is subject to withholding tax and regulatory approval.

The payment, which will total N21.4 billion, is set for electronic distribution into shareholders' bank accounts on May 22, 2025.

Wema Bank emphasised that e-dividend registration is a prerequisite for receiving the payout, which coincides with the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the same day.

Part of the statement reads:

“We are pleased to reward our shareholders with a 100% increase in dividends, reflecting our strong financial performance.

“This increase is a testament to our robust profit growth, strategic investments, and commitment to delivering value.”

The dividend yield is calculated at 8.10%, based on a share price of N12.35.

The dividend also represents a final payout ratio of 24.42%, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to distributing a healthy portion of its earnings to shareholders, Punch reports.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Wema Bank Plc is Moruf Oseni. Photo credit: Wema Bank

Source: Facebook

Wema Bank's financial breakdown

Wema Bank’s impressive financial performance for FY 2024 was highlighted by a pre-tax profit of N102.5 billion, a remarkable 134.79% increase from the previous year’s N43.6 billion.

The bank’s retained earnings surged to N103.2 billion, up from N36.5 billion in 2023, and its interest income climbed to N354.6 billion, driven by loans and advances contributing N233.8 billion and investment securities at N113.6 billion.

Despite an 81% rise in interest expenses, which totalled N177.5 billion, the bank’s net interest income grew significantly, from N91.7 billion to N177.06 billion.

Core operating income also saw a substantial increase, reaching N234.2 billion, up from N122.4 billion in 2023.

