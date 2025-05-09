Sterling Bank has announced a new apprenticeship programme in a bid to empower young Nigerians with practical skills

The programme gives undergraduates and OND graduates an opportunity for career growth and real-world experience

The program, set to commence in the next academic session, targets students pursuing various disciplines

Sterling Bank has announced a new initiative aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world experience.

The programme called the Sterling Apprenticeship Program (SAP), launched under the bank’s “Grow with Sterling” initiative, is a work-study program specifically designed for young Nigerians enrolled in universities or holding Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificates.

Sterling Bank opens opportunity for undergraduates and OND graduates

In a statement announcing the program, Sterling Bank reaffirmed its belief in the potential of Nigerian youth.

Sterling Bank said:

"At Sterling, we believe in you, your dreams, your drive, and your potential. That’s why we created the Sterling Apprenticeship Program (SAP), a work-study opportunity designed especially for young Nigerians like you who are ready to take their first bold step into the future.

"Sterling Apprenticeship Program is more than a program; it’s a bridge between where you are now and where you want to be. Whether you are currently enrolled in the university or an OND graduate searching for a real opportunity, Sterling Apprenticeship Program was built with you in mind.

"Kickstart your career at Sterling Bank with a work-study scholarship. Apply what you learn, and earn a wage as you earn a Bachelor’s degree."

Also speaking on the program, Abubakar Suleiman, CEO, Sterling Bank, said:

"As an employer, I would gladly hire anyone who is a graduate of Nexford. If I didn’t believe in it, I wouldn’t send my employees to undergo courses with the school."

Sterling Bank CEO Abubakar Suleiman believes in the program. Photo credit: sterlinbank

Program highlights:

Participants will study at reputable academic institutions while working at Sterling Bank.

The bank supports participants with tuition coverage and a monthly stipend to ease financial burdens.

Apprentices will gain mentorship and coaching from seasoned professionals.

The program focuses on practical skill-building in areas such as communication, leadership, customer service, and critical thinking.

High-performing participants may be considered for long-term roles within the bank.

Eligibility criteria:

Must be currently enrolled in a Nigerian university or hold an OND certificate.

Must possess a valid O’level result (WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB) with subjects that meet partner institutions’ requirements.

Must be at least 18 years old. OND graduates may apply up to age 21.

For Nigerians interested in the programme, use this link to apply.

