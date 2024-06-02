First Bank has announced a new opening for graduates to join its organisation and has listed the skills needed

One of Nigeria's oldest financial institutions, First Bank, has announced it is accepting applications from graduates for its graduate training programme.

Organisations design a graduate training program to recruit and develop recent graduates into their workforce.

New opportunities for graduates at First Bank

The message posted by First Bank reads:

"The Graduate Trainee Programme is a yearly recruitment exercise, aimed at attracting young, dynamic and talented individuals to meet the growing manpower requirements across the enterprise, thereby creating a pool of future leaders who will take the Bank to the next level.

"The programme is specially designed for fresh graduates below the age of 27 years who possess the minimum academic qualification of bachelor’s degree with a second-class lower division or HND upper credit, with the right behavioural traits.

"This programme feeds into the Bank’s career and succession planning to create a pool of replacement candidates for internal staff identified for other career opportunities across departments/directorates, thereby enhancing employees’ career mobility in the Bank."

The requirements to qualify

Candidates who are interested in joining the FirstBank Graduate Trainee Programme must have the under listed competencies:

Excellent communications skills

Strong analytical skills

Strong Interpersonal and relationship management skills

Self-driven and results-oriented

Highly innovative with excellent problem-solving skills

Good team player

Below are the eligibility criteria for Nigeria.

A maximum age of 27 years by 30 September 2024

A minimum of 5 credits (including English and Mathematics) in the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE)

University Educational Qualification - A minimum of Second Class Honours (Lower Division) or HND (Upper Credit) in any discipline

NYSC completion by 30 June 2024

Full details on the requirements can be found here.

To apply, click here this must be done before Sunday, June 9, 2024.

