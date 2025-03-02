ExxonMobil one of the biggest oil companies in the world, has announced a new opening for graduates to join its organisation

The opening is for graduates with little or no experience, ready to kick-start their careers in the oil industry

The oil and gas has set a list of requirements for interested candidates and has asked for CV submission

ExxonMobil one of the world’s largest publicly traded international oil and gas companies has announced it is accepting applications from Nigerian graduates for its graduate training programme.

Organisations design a graduate training program to recruit and develop recent graduates into their workforce.

The statement reads:

"At ExxonMobil, our vision is to lead in energy innovations that advance modern living and a net-zero future. As one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy and chemical companies, we are powered by a unique and diverse workforce fueled by the pride in what we do and what we stand for.

"The success of our Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions businesses is the result of the talent, curiosity and drive of our people. They bring solutions every day to optimize our strategy in energy, chemicals, lubricants and lower-emissions technologies.

"We invite you to bring your ideas to ExxonMobil to help create sustainable solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs. Learn more about our What and our Why and how we can work together."

Interested Nigerians can apply using the link.

Job description for ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil stated that its program offers Nigerian students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at a world-leading energy company, allowing interns to apply their skills in a real-world business environment.

The company emphasized its commitment to continuous learning and development, noting that interns receive on-the-job training, mentoring, and coaching from experienced mentors and supervisors to ensure a comprehensive growth experience.

According to ExxonMobil, geoscience internships typically last 12 months for graduates and are based at its Ikoyi office in Lagos State.

What are the expectations from ExxonMobil

The company stated that candidates should have the ability to integrate knowledge, diverse data sets, analogues, and ideas to solve geological problems and support business objectives.

It emphasised the need for sound judgement, timeliness, and proficiency in applying geoscience tools and techniques, along with a strong desire to maintain a competitive advantage through advanced training and technological expertise.

According to the company, candidates must demonstrate strong leadership skills, adaptability, teamwork, and excellent communication abilities, while adhering to high safety and ethical standards.

Additionally, it highlighted the importance of working effectively within and across diverse team environments.

