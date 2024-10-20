The Canadian government has opened caregiver visa sponsorship opportunities for those seeking a new career path

Canada is encouraging individuals globally to consider caregiver roles as a career path.

No education or experience is required

The country’s demand for care workers shows its focus on improving the quality of life of needy individuals.

According to the job details, care worker positions in the country are open to candidates aged 22 and above.

The report said no specific experience or educational requirements are needed, making the roles accessible to many candidates.

Job roles available

It stated that responsibilities include providing personal care and emotional support, administering medications, assisting with mobility, and performing housekeeping tasks.

It also stated that while prior experience is essential, it is not mandatory.

Candidates with strong communication skills, empathy, and a commitment to improving the lives of others are highly required.

The report also stated that visa sponsorships are available for eligible applicants, allowing them to work in Canada.

Per the report, competitive salaries show the importance of the role, and many positions offer flexible working hours to accommodate different lifestyles.

Additional benefits and application links

Also, caregivers would be given access to training and professional development opportunities, letting them enhance their skills.

Furthermore, job portals and websites dedicated to caregiver positions feature listings that specify visa sponsorship availability.

Recruitment agencies specialising in caregiver placement can also help candidates find suitable employers to sponsor their visas.

Interested candidates can apply through https://ca.indeed.com/q-visa-sponsorship,caregiver-jobs.html?vjk=850b622a70226e82

Canada reopens 2 programmes for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government is inviting applications for its Home Child Care Provider Pilot and Home Support Worker Pilot programmes.

These two caregiver programmes offer foreigners, including Nigerians, the opportunity to relocate with their families and obtain permanent residency.

Nigerians interested can start applying on January 1, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

