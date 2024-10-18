Sahara Group an international energy company has announced a new opening for graduates to join its organisation

The job opening is for graduates with little or no experience, ready to kick-start their careers in the oil industry

There are requirements that interested candidates must fulfil and are expected to submit their applications

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 42 countries across Africa and other continents, has announced it is accepting applications from Nigerians for its graduate training programme.

Organisations design a graduate training program to recruit and develop recent graduates into their workforce.

Sahara is looking for graduates Photo credit: shotbydave

Source: Getty Images

The program provides an excellent opportunity for recent graduates to gain experience, develop skills, advance their careers, and a pathway to full-time employment within a company.

Sahara Group graduate program

The company statement reads:

"The Sahara graduate management trainee program has been established to identify, develop, and groom future leaders with the potential to lead key aspects of the company and drive Sahara Group’s business growth aspirations."

Qualifications/Experience

Candidates interested in joining the company graduate trainee programme must meet the listed requirements.

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 2:1 in any discipline

0–2 years of post-graduate formal working experience

A master’s degree and professional qualifications will be a plus for accelerated growth

Fluent in English

Proficiency in French is an advantage

To apply for the opportunity, use this link.

Lady shares tips on job interview questions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former lady banker from Canada shared her insights on how to tackle some common questions.

She based her advice on her previous experience of working with various banks in Canada.

She recorded a video where she explained how to respond to some of the bank's queries.

Her advice is rooted in her previous work with various banks in Canada, where she learned the skills and knowledge that are essential for a successful banking career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng