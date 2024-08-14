Aliko Dangote's wealth has increased by over N12 billion in the last 24 hours, helping him climb the billionaire rankings

The latest data shows that Nigeria's richest man is now among the 150 wealthiest individuals in the world

His closest billionaire rival from South Africa, Johann Rupert, has also recorded a wealth increase in the past few hours

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has climbed the world billionaire after making over $8.04 million or N12.72 billion on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Aliko Dangote remains the richest man in Africa Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Dangote's wealth surges by N12bn

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote's wealth now stands at $13.9 billion, making him the 141st richest person in the world.

He is now ahead of South African billionaire Johann Rupert, who recently overtook Dangote to become the wealthiest man in Africa.

The index also showed Rupert's fortune increased by $27.9 million, bringing his current net worth to $13.2 billion.

He is currently the 156th richest man in the world, 15 places below Dangote.

Source of Dangote's wealth

The majority of Dangote's fortune is derived from his 86% stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement.

He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

Dangote's other publicly traded assets include stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa.

His stakes in the publicly traded companies are held directly and through Dangote Industries, which also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.

Here are the top 10 wealthiest men in the world

Elon Musk: $235bn Jeff Bezos: $193bn Mark Zuckerberg: $188bn Bernard Arnault: $185bn Bill Gates: $154bn Larry Ellison: $148bn Larry Page: $147bn Steve Ballmer: $143bn Sergey Brin: $139bn Warren Buffett: $136bn

