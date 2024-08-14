Dangote Makes Over N12bn in Hours, Secures New Position in World’s Billionaire List
- Aliko Dangote's wealth has increased by over N12 billion in the last 24 hours, helping him climb the billionaire rankings
- The latest data shows that Nigeria's richest man is now among the 150 wealthiest individuals in the world
- His closest billionaire rival from South Africa, Johann Rupert, has also recorded a wealth increase in the past few hours
Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has climbed the world billionaire after making over $8.04 million or N12.72 billion on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.
Dangote's wealth surges by N12bn
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dangote's wealth now stands at $13.9 billion, making him the 141st richest person in the world.
He is now ahead of South African billionaire Johann Rupert, who recently overtook Dangote to become the wealthiest man in Africa.
The index also showed Rupert's fortune increased by $27.9 million, bringing his current net worth to $13.2 billion.
He is currently the 156th richest man in the world, 15 places below Dangote.
Source of Dangote's wealth
The majority of Dangote's fortune is derived from his 86% stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement.
He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.
Dangote's other publicly traded assets include stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa.
His stakes in the publicly traded companies are held directly and through Dangote Industries, which also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.
Here are the top 10 wealthiest men in the world
- Elon Musk: $235bn
- Jeff Bezos: $193bn
- Mark Zuckerberg: $188bn
- Bernard Arnault: $185bn
- Bill Gates: $154bn
- Larry Ellison: $148bn
- Larry Page: $147bn
- Steve Ballmer: $143bn
- Sergey Brin: $139bn
- Warren Buffett: $136bn
