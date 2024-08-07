In the last 24 hours, the wealth of Nigerian billionaires has increased, helping them rise in the world Forbes global ranking

Dangote continues to lead the table as the wealthiest man in Nigeria, followed by Mike Adenuga and Abdul Samad Rabiu

The wealth of Nigeria's wealthiest men has been significantly affected by the depreciation of the naira

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The combined wealth of Nigeria's wealthiest men increased to $25.7 billion as of Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

This marks a slight rise from the combined wealth of $25.3 billion reported on August 6, 2024.

Nigeria's richest men get more wealthy Photo credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria billionaires make more money

Aliko Dangote continues to top the list as Nigeria's wealthiest billionaire and Africa's richest person.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the Forbes Billionaire Index, as of August 8, Dangote's wealth stands at $12.4 billion, up from $12.3 billion.

This increase in wealth has elevated him 4 places in the global rankings, moving from 160th to 156th position.

Mike Adenuga - $6.7bn

Mike Adenuga is the second richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $6.7 billion.

in the last 24 hours Mike Adenuga is the second-richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $6.7 billion. In the last 24 hours, his wealth has seen a notable increase.

He is currently the 433rd richest man in the world, improving from the previous ranking of 435th.

Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5bn

Abdul Samad Rabiu is the third-richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $5 billion. He is also the 605th richest man in the world.

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining and real estate.

Femi Otedola - $1.4bn

Femi Otedola is one of Nigeria’s wealthiest individuals and currently the fourth richest man in the country, with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Forbes ranks Otedola as the 2,177 richest man in the world.

Dangote to earn $30bn from refinery, other investments

Legit.ng previously reported that Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest individual, revealed his expectation that the total revenue from his businesses would surpass $30 billion by the close of 2024.

The Nigerian billionaire and founder of the Dangote Group is renowned for his extensive business empire, which includes subsidiaries specialising in a wide range of goods and services across various sectors of Nigeria's economy.

Source: Legit.ng