Nigeria’s 4 Richest Men Climb World Billionaire Ranking as Their Wealth Grows
- In the last 24 hours, the wealth of Nigerian billionaires has increased, helping them rise in the world Forbes global ranking
- Dangote continues to lead the table as the wealthiest man in Nigeria, followed by Mike Adenuga and Abdul Samad Rabiu
- The wealth of Nigeria's wealthiest men has been significantly affected by the depreciation of the naira
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The combined wealth of Nigeria's wealthiest men increased to $25.7 billion as of Wednesday, August 7, 2024.
This marks a slight rise from the combined wealth of $25.3 billion reported on August 6, 2024.
Nigeria billionaires make more money
Aliko Dangote continues to top the list as Nigeria's wealthiest billionaire and Africa's richest person.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
According to the Forbes Billionaire Index, as of August 8, Dangote's wealth stands at $12.4 billion, up from $12.3 billion.
This increase in wealth has elevated him 4 places in the global rankings, moving from 160th to 156th position.
Mike Adenuga - $6.7bn
Mike Adenuga is the second richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $6.7 billion.
in the last 24 hours Mike Adenuga is the second-richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $6.7 billion. In the last 24 hours, his wealth has seen a notable increase.
He is currently the 433rd richest man in the world, improving from the previous ranking of 435th.
Abdulsamad Rabiu - $5bn
Abdul Samad Rabiu is the third-richest man in Nigeria, with a net worth of $5 billion. He is also the 605th richest man in the world.
Abdulsamad Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining and real estate.
Femi Otedola - $1.4bn
Femi Otedola is one of Nigeria’s wealthiest individuals and currently the fourth richest man in the country, with a net worth of $1.4 billion.
Forbes ranks Otedola as the 2,177 richest man in the world.
Dangote to earn $30bn from refinery, other investments
Legit.ng previously reported that Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest individual, revealed his expectation that the total revenue from his businesses would surpass $30 billion by the close of 2024.
The Nigerian billionaire and founder of the Dangote Group is renowned for his extensive business empire, which includes subsidiaries specialising in a wide range of goods and services across various sectors of Nigeria's economy.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.