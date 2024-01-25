EFCC and the ABCON have decided to team up to ease pressure on the naira at the unofficial foreign exchange market

One of the ways the two bodies plans to do this is through regulatory reforms, transparency, and compliance

Also, ABCON now has approval to display the buying and selling rates of the naira against the dollar

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have agreed to crash the dollar rate at the black market.

The decision was reached after a meeting at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, attended by EFCC Chairman Ola Olukayode and the ABCON National Executive Council (NEC) led by its President, Aminu Gwadabe.

ABCON gets the go-ahead to display the black market rate Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

During the meeting approval for ABCON to establish a common website for BDCs rate and trading platform was reached.

ABCON moves to crash the dollar

After the meeting, Gwadabe said the platform is also to serve as a challenger to other platforms in the economy and ensure uniform rate reporting.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In 2021, it suspended an online platform set up by the bureaux de change to publish their own rates and another platform that published the parallel market rates, accusing the operators of manipulating the rates.

Gwadabe said:

"The bureaux will now be “upscaling” the old website to serve as a challenger to other platforms in the economy”

ABCON express optimism

He further reiterated CBN-licenced BDCs readiness for regulatory reforms that would reposition the operators for enhanced efficiency, transparency and compliance with set regulations in the interest of the financial system and economy., BusinessDay reports.

Gwadabe added that the CBN-licenced BDCs will continue to discourage forex end-users from patronising the unofficial or black market segment of the forex market to achieve exchange rate stability and convergence.

The naira has weakened by about 50% against the dollar since the reforms were announced in June, and the spread between the two markets — which briefly merged — has widened due to the local scarcity of dollars, Bloomberg reports.

Latest data shows the naira hit its lowest on Thursday, November 25, 2024, as the demand pressure in the unofficial market drove it to a record low of N1,410 per dollar.

ABCON finally exposes the reasons behind the naira depreciation

Legit.ng reported that Bureau de Change operators have raised the alarm that some Nigerians are hoarding their savings in USD due to the depreciation in the value of the naira.

The National President of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, said that there was a need for the FX market to be liquid.

The ABCON boss noted that the $2.2 billion released by Afrexim Bank was insufficient to stimulate the market and significantly impact naira’s value.

Source: Legit.ng