The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has lamented the poor business environment in Nigeria

He revealed that the company’s 15 aircraft are grounded abroad while CBN is withholding its $14 million

He lamented the ease of doing business in Nigeria and said the country’s policies kill businesses

The Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, disclosed that the company spent about N78 billion on maintenance, and the funds went to foreign firms.

Onyema revealed that the airline has about $14 million stranded with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and about 15 aircraft are grounded abroad.

Nigerian environment kills businesses

He said these during his address at the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Abuja.

Onyema also said Nigeria has enough capacity but an honest government, support, and ease of doing business are lacking in the country.

He recounted that he applied to build a maintenance hanger in 2015 after paying over N100 million to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to lease land at the Lagos Airport but has yet to get the land. Adding that the company has yet to get the land and the N100 million back.

Per the Air Peace boss, the company is the largest carrier in West and Central Africa and the fastest-growing airline on the continent.

BusinessDay reported that Onyema revealed that if the company were given the land to build the hangar, Nigeria would have MRN to be proud of and attract foreign investment as other countries would come to maintain their aircraft in Nigeria.

Ease of doing business is low in Nigeria

The Air Peace Chairman lamented the poor business climate in Nigeria, stating that the easing of doing business in Nigeria needs to be higher as local investors face a lot of hardships that hinder their growth.

He stated that Nigeria is not serious about encouraging indigenous investments, disclosing that ministers in Nigeria envy business owners.

Onyema stated that local investments are overtaxed as they try to provide jobs for Nigerians.

In July, the airline was listed by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority of (NCAA) among airlines with the most delayed flights in the country.

The report said Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Azman Air, Dana, Air, Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Green Africa, Value Jet, and Overland Airways worked during the period under review.

"Why we stopped Dubai route:" Air Peace tackles Sirika over claims of losing $19m to leased aeroplanes

Legit.ng reported that Air Peace has denied claims by ex-Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika over the loss of $19 million from parking two allegedly leased Boing 777 aircraft for many months.

The airline revealed in a statement on Monday, June 12, 2023, signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Toyin Olajide, that Sirika's claims were unfounded.

According to a report by TheCable, the former aviation minister said this while he discussed issues about Nigeria Air in a recent interview.

