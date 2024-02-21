Air Peace has confirmed that it will begin direct flights to London Gatwick Airport on March 30, 2024

The development follows a meeting between Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and NORSE Atlantic management

Air Peace had said it would commence the direct flight after securing a slot allocation at the airport this month

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

Air Peace, one of Nigeria's biggest carriers, will commence direct flights from Lagos to Gatwick Airport in London beginning March 30, 2024.

The airline's spokesman, Stanley Olisa, confirmed the airline's new international route on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema announces the commencement of direct flights to London Credits:@flyairpeace

Source: UGC

Keyamo engages UK aviation firm

The development comes nearly one month after Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, engaged the United Kingdom to actualise direct flights from Lagos to London.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In late January, Keyamo met with NORSE Atlantic Airways Management in London, led by Ben Boiling, its chief executive officer (CEO).

The Minister said he was speaking with the UK transport officials about the partnership between NORSE Atlantic Airways and Air Peace.

Airpeace announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the airline's operations at Gatwick Airport will start on March 30, 2024.

Air Peace said:

"Are you ready for that bespoke flygerian experience in the skies? Our London launch is getting closer- March 30, 2024- marking a historic entry into the European continent."

The Nigerian carrier secured a foreign carrier operator permit (FCOP) to fly into the UK in November 2023.

Why Air Peace delayed direct flights to London

However, Air Peace has been unable to commence operations on the route due to challenges with slot allocation at the destination airport.

According to the company's chief operating officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, the issue of slot allocation has been a significant obstacle preventing Air Peace from beginning the direct flight to London.

TheCable reports that at the meeting with Keyamo, Boiling had stated that NORSE Atlantic Airways was ready to begin the partnership with Air Peace when the airline gets the final authorisation for direct flights to London.

Air Peace speaks on 50% discount on flight tickets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace dismissed reports of a reduction in airfares for all passengers flying on its airline to different parts of the country for the Yuletide. The airline's reaction follows purported news that President Bola Tinubu has agreed with Air Peace on a 50% discount on airfares for all passengers on all routes.

The rumoured report may have emanated after it was revealed that the Federal Government was in talks with Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to help reduce the high cost of air travel.

The Federal Government's move follows the realisation that airlines had implemented an upward review of the cost of their flight tickets by as much as 100%, citing economic realities.

The airline recommends that prospective customers regularly check its official website and social media pages for the latest updates and official statements.

Additionally, the airline urges its valued members to dismiss any misinformation, categorically affirming that the provided information is entirely baseless.

Air Peace boss Says 15 aircraft grounded abroad

Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, disclosed that the company spent about N78 billion on maintenance, and the funds went to foreign firms.

Onyema revealed that the airline has about $14 million stranded with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and about 15 aircraft are grounded abroad. Read more:

He said these during his address at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual Conference held in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng