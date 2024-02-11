Access Holding is working on plans to appoint a new CEO following the tragic death of Herbert Wigwe

Wigwe died alongside his wife, son, and two others, and the company will need a replacement soon

Wigwe was appointed Access Holdings GCEO on March 28, 2022, having previously held various positions within Access Bank.

The board of Access Holdings Plc has revealed its plans to appoint an acting Group Chief Executive Officer to replace its late CEO, Herbert Wigwe.

In a statement on Sunday, February 11, 2023, signed by the Group Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, the company clarified that the appointment of a new head was in line with the company's policy.

The statement reads

“In line with the company’s policy, the board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer even as we remain confident that the Access Group will build further on Dr. Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence."

Wigwe legacy

The late Wigwe was appointed Access Holdings Group CEO on March 28, 2022, Punch reports.

Before Wigwe's appointment, he had occupied various positions within Access Bank, from being the deputy managing director at Access Bank from 2012 to 2014, when he became the group managing director and CEO.

He served as the chairman of Access Bank (Ghana), Access Investment & Securities Limited, and Central Securities and Clearing System and is presently chairman of Access Bank Limited and Unified Payments Services Limited.

