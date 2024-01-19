BlackRock Inc, regarded as the world's largest asset manager, has visited Nigeria and is discussing with the CBN

The visit comes after the company recently bought GIP, an infrastructure fund founded by Adebayo Ogunlesi

The meeting with the CBN, as disclosed on its X account, was based on reforms and Nigeria's monetary policy outlook

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is actively engaging with the Nigerian government.

CBN met the BlackRock team to discuss ongoing financial reforms and Nigeria’s monetary policy outlook. Photo Credit: CBN, Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The asset management firm recently acquired Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), an infrastructure fund founded by Adebayo Ogunlesi, a Nigerian billionaire businessman, in 2006.

Legit.ng reported that Ogunlesi pole-vaulted into the ranks of Africa's billionaires with an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion with the sale of his company to BlackRock Inc. at an estimated cost of $12.5 billion.

A recent update by Bloomberg revealed that the surge in Ogunlesi's net worth, led by US Larry Fink, ended a historic agreement to acquire the infrastructure firm after the sale to BlackRock.

BlackRock team meets with Nigerian government

In a recent post by the CBN on X, the apex bank confirmed that BlackRock's team, led by Emily Fletcher and Dennis Kalugin, recently met with key officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria to discuss ongoing financial reforms and Nigeria's monetary policy outlook.

The meeting was based on reforms and Nigeria's monetary policy outlook, reflecting the Wall Street giant's keen interest in the country's financial markets.

The CBN revealed that the BlackRock team's visit is a component of a larger engagement plan to communicate with decision-makers and important stakeholders in the Nigerian financial markets through insights shared via its official communication platform.

After playing a key role at Credit Suisse and co-founding GIP in May 2006, Ogunlesi's impressive career has another chapter to its story.

His calculated 17.5% share in GIP, according to Billionaire. Africa places him among Africa's top 20 billionaires.

Meet Tope Awotona, the richest Nigerian in US

Legit.ng reported that Tope Awotona, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur, has become the richest immigrant and Nigerian American in the United States.

According to Forbes, the 42-year-old, born in Lagos, Nigeria, who relocated to the US during his teenage years, holds a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Forbes reports that Awotona is the founder and CEO of Calendly, a company specialising in scheduling software, which helped him become a billionaire.

Source: Legit.ng