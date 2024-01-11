Femi Otedola has re-joined the Forbes elite list of wealthiest men in the world following the strong performance of his investments

Forbes Billionaire Index shows that the billionaire currently has assets worth over $1 billion

One of his priced assets is Geregu Power PLC, a Nigeria-based power generation company

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has been ranked the 4th richest man in Nigeria amid bullish Nigerian stock performance.

According to the latest update of the Forbes Billionaire Index, Otedola has a net worth of $1.2 billion after making over $6 million on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

His new net worth placed him as the 2,353 richest man in the world.

Otedola is now behind only Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdulsamad Rabiu on the Forbes Billionaire list of richest men in Nigeria.

Otedola's wealth, assets

Otedola is chairman of Geregu Power, a power generation business, and owns more than 70% of the shares.

During 2022 and 2023, Otedola sold down a Geregu stake that was once more than 95% to bring on institutional investors.

Investors in Geregu include the Nigerian government, the Afrexim Fund for Export Development in Africa and the State Grid Corporation of China.

Otedola also holds shares in Zenith Bank and FBN Holdings.

Geregu powers performance

Geregu Power, one of Nigeria's leading power generation firms, has shown impressive financial performance.

In the first nine months of 2023 (January to September 2023), the power company, in its unaudited interim financial statement released on the Nigerian Exchange, reported revenue of N39 billion.

This reflects a 43% increase compared to the N55.75 billion reported in the corresponding period in the first nine months of 2022.

The company, one of Otedola's most prized assets, is currently on the verge of hitting the N1 trillion market capitalization mark.

Checks by Legit.ng show that as of Wednesday, January 10, 2023, Geregu Power's market cap stands at N997.50 billion.

Femi Otedola’s N1bn donation to keep Lagos safe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola made a N1 billion donation to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The public-private partnership fund partly relies on donations to equip security agencies within Lagos.

Tolani Otedola, the billionaire's daughter, announced the donation in Marina on Wednesday.

