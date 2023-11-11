MTN Nigeria subscribers woke up on Saturday to find out that all outstanding debts related to borrowed data and calls had been cleared.

The subscribers took to social media to share their joy after realizing that they had no debts to pay

MTN is the biggest network in Nigeria, with over 85 million subscribers, according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

MTN subscribers across Nigeria rejoiced on Saturday, October 11, 2023, after the extra time debts in their accounts disappeared.

The surprising event sparked both relief and curiosity among affected subscribers.

MTN has an XtraTime service that allows you to borrow airtime on credit when you run out of airtime and pay it back on your next recharge.

MTN customers celebrate

@Nkunkumehn wrote:

"MTN Nigeria don clear our debts!"

Joy.opukiribestman said:

"MTN cleared my N6,000 debt. Now make I borrow N5,000 if they will clear am again. So MTN don clear N4,000 wey I owe"

@Ibrahim__write also confirmed:

"MTN Nigeria cleared my 10k debt on a line I've never used for 2 years now. Imagine how you would feel when someone you owe says to you, 'I dashed you for life'.

"What a wonderful way to influence customer experience."

MTN explains debt cancellation

Responding to Legit.ng inquiries on the debt cancellation, Fusho Aina, Senior Manager External Relations at MTN, confirmed the development.

However, he noted that the debt cancellation in subscribers' accounts was just a glitch.

A statement sent reads:

"MTN Nigeria Communications Plc can confirm a system glitch impacting balance enquiries. As a result, some customers may receive error messages showing that their balances have been cleared.

"This is not the case and all balances will reflect accurate figures once the problem is resolved. Our engineers are currently working to ensure this. Please accept our apologies. We regret the inconvenience."

