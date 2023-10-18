A video trending online shows Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede having fun

In the video, Aig-Imoukhuede can be seen rapping while Dangote and Otedola dance delightedly

Nigerians have reacted to the video, describing it as an expensive dance

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nigerian billionaires Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede were recently captured in a trending video having real fun in style.

In the video, former Access Bank Chairman Aig-Imoukhuede belted out a rap song while Dangote danced delightfully.

Otedola also joined, smiling profusely as he tried to capture videos of the moments.

Nigerian billionaires show off dance move Photo credit: Hausafulaniextra

Source: Facebook

Nigerian billionaires

The three men are among the wealthiest men in Nigeria and control a significant percentage of the Nigerian financial and industrial sector.

Dangote is not only the Africa richest man in Nigeria but also in Africa, with a net worth of $16.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Document from his company, Dangote Group, shows he is the largest employer of labour in Nigeria after the federal government of Nigeria.

On the other hand, Otedola is a serial investor with interests in oil and gas, energy, and banking.

Otedola holds the second largest shareholding in First Bank and is also the single largest shareholder of Geregu Power Plc.

Aig-Imoukhuede and Herbert Wigwe in 2002 bought Access Bank.

He is currently the chairman of Coronation Capital.

Social media reacts to the billionaire's dance move

@Spcokker wrote:

"Not Dangote dancing like me…. Is this a sign?"

@Rouquimoh also said:

"Na why I no sabi dance be this, future billionaire in the making"

@Onyeodumu added:

"Aig doing justice to Rapper's Delight!"

@Muzynab also reacted

"Billionaire dance"

@badariya_karkuzu said:

"Expensive dance"

Dangote speaks on reported sales promo, crashing cement bag price to N2,400.

Dangote Cement Plc, one of the prized assets of Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has denied reports on some online platforms (not Legit.ng) regarding a purported sales promotion and price adjustment, Legit.ng reported.

The company clarified that it has not embarked on any promotion or reviewed its product prices as claimed in a fake statement on social media.

Source: Legit.ng