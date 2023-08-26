A large number of Nigerians have sadly become victims of visa scams in their hustle to travel abroad

The victims sadly paid millions of naira only to get denied into the UK upon their arrival at the airport

This sad revelation reiterated the urgent need for well-designed measures that would combat visa scams

A rising number of Nigerians have sadly become victims of a deceitful scheme involving fake visas for job opportunities in the United Kingdom.

The investigation, conducted by Sky News, shed light on the distressing situation faced by Nigerian migrants who are lured by "travelling agents" into paying millions of naira, only to find themselves stranded and denied entry upon arrival at UK airports.

Nigerians stranded in the UK Photo credit: @Punch, Geography Photos/ Getty Images.

According to the report, one Nigerian woman paid £10,000 to an "agent" to secure a skilled worker visa and a job as a carer in the UK.

However, upon reaching the UK, she was turned away and left without the promised employment.

Government implored to intervene to combat visa scam

This revelation reiterated the urgent need for measures to combat visa scams and protect vulnerable individuals seeking job opportunities abroad.

It also serves as a reminder for job seekers to exercise caution and thoroughly verify the authenticity of any visa-related offers before proceeding.

Reactions as Nigerians get stranded in UK after falling victim of visa scam

@endylight1 reacted:

“So you mean one can leave the country with a fake visa? If yes then Nigeria is finished.”

@mars_chiefpriest reacted:

“It's paying to get a certificate of sponsorship (COS) which is a skilled worker visa or any other form of visa stating that your employers are solely responsible for your job and they are guaranteeing you a job to live and stay in the United Kingdom as a resident. But on getting here apparently after paying a lump sum the agents or employers only collected money from them but the job is not available it doesn't void their visas but apparently you can't survive without a job in the United Kingdom. The real husslers who came in via same process have since gotten other jobs but those who can't get a job came out to cry to the UK government and home office quietly invited all of them and revoked their Certificate of sponsorships and this then automatically makes their visa void and they have 60 days to get a job to keep their stay or return back.

"Simply put it's a game of hitting the ground running. If only Nigeria was better why pay so much as 12k£ only to be subject to a life of perpetual taxes just too sad.”

@chiefezeudo commented:

“There is no visa application you cannot do for yourself. Take some time to read every requirement and do it yourself. We love having people do everything for us and that is why people will keep on scamming as agents.”

@agu_diegwu commented:

“You get £10,000 still de go Uk, Una de try 0o. Na so Nigeria bad reach?”

@blue_kingx commented:

“I think there should be a way someone can verify if your visa is genuine or not, even before leaving your country. God abeg o.”

@tubbey.kush said:

“The job doesn't exist and made them all stranded but na wa. Na our people still dey do us sha cos why on earth will you scam someone that strive so hard to get money for a better life. Bad mind everywhere.”

Man who got job in Canada discovers it's fake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man paid a travel agent N15 million to secure a Canadian visa and job for him, but it didn't go as planned. The story was posted on TikTok by Grama Shasha, who said the man wanted to relocate to Canada with his family.

The man first paid an initial amount of N5 million, and he was promised a visa to Canada for himself and his family. After some months, he only got a job appointment letter which, according to the agent, would enable him to work in Canada. The travel agent then disappeared into thin air. The man, not knowing what to do, approached another agent with the job offer letter.

The new agent used the job offer letter to apply for a Canadian visa for the man, but upon review by the embassy, it was discovered that the job was fake. The man was denied a visa and also banned from entering Canada for a period of five years. The ban is a punishment for presenting a fake job offer letter, which the man unknowingly got from the travel agent.

