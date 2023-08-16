Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has suffered a N36bn drop in his wealth, costing him his place among the world's 100 billionaire club

Although he remains Africa's richest man, Dangote net worth has declined since the CBN decided to devalue the naira

South African billionaire Johann Rupert the second richest man in Africa, also lost over $200 million in a day

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man for the last 10 years, is no longer ranked among the world's 100 billionaires.

This follows a staggering N36.72 billion (approximately $47.5 million) wealth loss within hours on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert overtakes Dangote again Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to Bloomberg, Dangote's net worth has been reduced to $16.9 billion, and he is now ranked as the 101st richest man in the world.

From January to August 16 this year, Nigeria's most celebrated industrialist has suffered a staggering loss of $1.83 billion in wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dangote's net worth compared to other Africans.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert, the second richest man in Africa, is currently worth $12.2 billion as he also suffered a massive loss of over $230 million.

Rupert is the 149th wealthiest man in the world, 48 places below Dangote.

Dangote's wealth source

Most of Dangote's fortune is derived from his 86% stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement. He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

Dangote's other publicly traded assets include stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries, and United Bank for Africa.

His stakes in the publicly traded companies are held directly and through Dangote Industries, which also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil, and other industries.

It is expected that when his 650,000 barrels per day refinery comes into operation, his wealth is expected to increase.

Tony Elumelu and wife make almost N1bn in hours from one Investment

Meanwhile, in another report, Tony Elumelu and his wife, Awele Elumelu, continue to demonstrate the importance of marrying a partner who shares the same vision

In just eight hours, the couple made almost N1 billion from their investment in Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp)

Elumelu is a banker and serial investor, while Awele is an accomplished healthcare executive who has distinguished herself in her field

Source: Legit.ng