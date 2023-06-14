Tony Elumelu and his wife, Awele Elumelu, continue to demonstrate the importance of marrying a partner who shares the same vision

In just 8 hours, the couple made almost N1 billion from their investment in Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp)

Elumelu is a banker and serial investor, while Awele is an accomplished healthcare executive who has distinguished herself

In a remarkable display of business acumen and strategic investment, Tony Elumelu, a renowned Nigerian businessman and Chairman of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), along with his wife Awele Elumelu, made an impressive financial gain of N889.885 million on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

This significant increase came as the value of Transcorp shares soared on the Nigerian Exchange(NGX).

Tony Elumelu and his wife are top shareholders in Transcorp Photo credit: Tony Elumelu

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, the company's share price rose to N3.22, marking a substantial increase from the starting price of N3.15 on Friday, June 9.

This notable surge in share price resulted in Tony Elumelu and his wife's value of shares in Transcorp rising by 2.24% to N40.48 billion from the opening value of N39.59 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How the couples made their money

Tony Elumelu has 10.5 billion shares in Transcorp, making him the company's largest single shareholder. The value of his shares at 9:30 am on Tuesday, when the market opened, was N33.07 billion.

However, by the end of trading at 2:30 pm on the same day, Elumelu's share value had increased to N33.81 billion.

Similarly, Awele Elumelu holds 2.08 billion shares (2,070,794,804) in Transcorp, making her the third-largest single shareholder.

On Tuesday, as the stock market rallied to a 15-year high, the value of her shareholdings reached an impressive N6.67 billion, compared to N6.52 billion as of Friday, June 9.

Elumelu's wife buys more Transcorp shares

In a similar report, Awele Elumelu, the wife of Tony Elumelu, has bought N6 billion worth of shares in Transcorp.

The investment makes her the third-largest shareholder, which helps the family have a firm grip on the company.

Transcorp Group is one of Nigeria's leading Conglomerates with investments in the hospitality, power, and oil & gas sectors.

Source: Legit.ng