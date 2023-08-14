Aliko Dangote is Africa's richest man again after losing his title to South African billionaire Johann Rupert

Dangote reclaimed his title following an increase in his wealth by over N13 billion within 24 hours

Despite the improvement in ranking, Aliko Dangote's net worth is still below $11 billion, as Naira devaluation continues to have an impact

Aliko Dangote has reclaimed his title as Africa's richest man, months after losing it following the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to float the naira.

According to Forbes, Dangote's net worth increased by $17 million (about N13.03 billion) or 0.16% to $10.9 billion on Monday, August 14, 2023.

This amount is now higher than that of Johann Rupert's net worth of $10.8 billion as at Monday, August 14.

Forbes also reports that Dangote, Africa's richest person, has moved up one step in the ranking among the world's billionaires to 166th.

Meanwhile, Rupert, the second-highest-ranked African billionaire, is now ranked 167th globally.

Source of Dangote's Wealth

The majority of Dangote's fortune is derived from his 86% stake in publicly traded Dangote Cement. He holds the shares in the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

Dangote's other publicly traded assets include stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries and United Bank for Africa.

His stakes in the publicly traded companies are held directly and through Dangote Industries, which also owns closely held businesses operating in food manufacturing, fertilizer, oil and other industries.

It is expected that when his 650,000 barrels per day refinery comes into operation, his wealth is expected to increase.

Nigeria's other billionaires' net worth

Abdulsamad Rabiu- $5.6 billion

Mike Adenuga- $3.6 billion

