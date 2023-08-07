There are changes in the list of the most valuable companies publicly traded on the Nigerian exchange

MTN, which previously was at the top, has been overtaken by Dangote Cement as the most valuable company in Nigeria

The list of companies that made the top 10 was ranked based on the market capitalisation at the end of July 2023

Dangote Cement has emerged as the most valuable company in Nigeria by Market capitalisation as at the end of July 2023.

According to data from the Nigerian exchange, Dangote cement overtook telecom giant MTN, which occupied the top spot in the previous month.

The list of Nigeria's most valuable company has changed again Photo credit: NGX

Source: Facebook

What is market capitalization

Investopedia defines Market capitalisation as how much a company is worth as determined by the stock market.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is calculated by multiplying the number of outstanding shares by the current market value of one share.

The biggest Nigerian company by market cap.

Checks by Legit.ng show as at the end of July 2023, Dangote Cement's market capitalisation closed at N5.99 trillion, the highest among the 157 publicly traded companies on the Nigerian exchange.

MTN follows behind with a market capitalization of N5.33 trillion to sit at the second position.

List of 10 most valuable companies after July 2023

Here is a list of the most valuable market capitalization based on data tracked from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

It is important to note that the values listed may be changed as the figures are based on the daily stock performance of the companies.

Dangote Cement – N5.99 trillion MTN Nigeria – N5.33 trillion Airtel Africa – N4.96 trillion BUA Cement – N3.35 trillion BUA Foods – N2.44 trillion GTCo (Guaranty Trust Bank) – N1.08 trillion Zenith Bank – N1.06 trillion Seplat – N996.6 billion Nestle Nigeria – N931.4 billion Stanbic IBTC – N900.5 billion

List of Nigeria's most valuable banks

In a similar report, Legit.ng revealed in January the list of the most valuable bank in Nigeria at the start of 2023.

Zenith Bank and GT Bank are the most valuable on the Nigerian market among the 13 banks ranked.

The banks were ranked based on their market capitalisation as of Friday, January 6, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng