The list of Nigerian most valuable banks for the first week of 2023 has been revealed

Zenith Bank and GT Bank are the most valued commercial banks on the Nigerian market at the start of the year

The banks were ranked based on their market capitalization as of Friday, January 6, 2023

Zenith Bank is starting 2023 as the most valuable commercial banks in Nigeria as the total value of Nigerian banks kicks off 2022 at N3.6 trillion.

According to data collated by Legit.ng from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) Zenith Bank leads the table with a market capitalization of N767.64 billion as of Friday, January 6, 2023.

Zenith's market cap is the highest among the 13 commercial banks listed on the exchange.

Market capitalization refers to how much a company is worth as determined by the stock market.

Guaranty Trust Bank sits in second place with a market capitalization of N706.34 billion followed by Stanbic IBTC Holdings N433.41 billion.

Banks valuation starting the new year

Zenith- N767.64bn GTB- N706.34bn Stanbic- N433.41bn First Bank- N400.23bn Access- N319.90bn UBA- N273.59bn Ecobank- N206.43bn Union Bank- N202.38bn Fidelity- N137.63bn FCMB- N73.27bn Wema- N50.14bn Sterling- N40.30bn Unity Bank- N6.42bn

