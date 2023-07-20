The Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to float the Naira in obiendence to President Tinubu order is having a serious toll

Since implementation, the Naira has significantly dropped in value against major currencies in the world, including African currencies

One British pound is selling at Nigerian banks for over N1,000, while the dollar is approaching the 900 exchange rate at the black market

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian currency, the Naira, continues its struggle against foreign currencies since the commencement of the Naira float regime.

You will recall that on on June 14, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) instructed the banks to “sell forex freely at market-determined rates" untimately ending exchange rate regime.

This is in obedience to Tinubu's inaugural speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Monday, May 29, 2023, where he asked CBN TO work towards a unified exchange rate.

Naira has experienced a significant loss in value to major currencies Photo credit: Tom Saater

Source: UGC

Naira to dollar exchange rate

The CBN latest data for Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows that since the commencement of the naira float one month ago, the Naira has dropped massively against the US dollar, British Pound, and the Euro.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Naira also depreciated in value against other currencies such as the CFA Franc, the Chinese Yuan/Renminbi (CNY), the Swiss Franc, the South African Rand, and the UAE Riyal.

According to the CBN, on Wednesday, one US dollar was sold at N790.51, representing a massive 70.65% increase compared to the N463.38/$ it was sold for before the naira float decision.

The Naira has also lost 74.95% of its value against the British Pound sterling, with the exchange rate increasing from N582.1443/£1 on June 9, 2023, to N1,019.0464/£1 on Wednesday, July 19.

The most significant drop in value for the Naira among the three major currencies occurred with the Euro, as it lost a massive 77.33% of its value, now exchanging at N884.8969/€1 compared to the N499.47/€1 quoted by the CBN on June 9th.

How much value naira has lost since CBN naira float

Here is a breakdown of how much value naira has lost against 12 foreign currencies one month after the CBN decided to float the Naira.

Currency Naira exchange rate(6/9/2023) Naira exchange rate(7/19/2023) %change drop in value US dollar N463.38 N790.51 70.65% Pounds Sterling N582.14 N1019.04 74.95% Euro N499.47 N884.89 77.33% Swiss Franc N513.953 N919.83 78.71% Yen N3.32 N5.66 70.32% CFA N0.756 N1.325 75.18% West African Unit of Account N614.72 N1046.7 70.14% Yuan/Renminbi N64.99 N109.36 68.51% Riyal N123.54 N210.71 70.65% South African Rand N24.74 N44.07 78.10% Danish Krona N67.02 N118.72 77.05% SDR N616.34 N1071.45 73.61%

CBN speaks on relationship between e-naira and bank

In another report, the CBN has explained that the e-naira was not introduced to compete with Deposit Money Banks.

Angaye, at the University of Abuja, said e-naira’s benefit does not include replacing the existing payment system infrastructure.

He highlighted some of the importance to include; deepening the financial and payment systems, addressing challenges in the payment system infrastructure and complementing what is already on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng