The Central Bank of Nigeria has said e-Naira is supposed to complement Deposit Money Bank’s

Recent reports have shown that Nigerians prefer mobile money to the apex bank’s digital currency

The CBN's e-naira’s benefit includes the deepening of the financial system and payment system amongst others

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that the introduction of e-naira is not for the purpose of competition with Deposit Money Banks.

Joseph Angaye, a Deputy Director of CBN disclosed this during an e-naira sensitization forum held at the University of Abuja, according to Vanguard.

This is coming amid a report which indicates that Nigerians are shunning the CBN’s digital currency for mobile money.

The report by International Monetary Fund (IMF) however assessed that the adoption could be improved in the country.

The CBN has empahsised collaboration with banks and says no competition with e-Naira Photo credit - e-Naira

CBN highlights benefits of e-Naira

Angaye said the e-naira has lots of benefits, part of which does not include replacing the existing payment system infrastructure already in place.

He highlighted some of the importance to include deepening of the financial system and payment system, addressing challenges in the payment system infrastructure and complementing what is already on ground.

He said:

“We are not introducing it to be a competitor to what the banks are doing or other service providers but to provide a platform they can leverage to provide more effective service."

He added that the digital currency will help to promote financial inclusion as well as reduce congestion in the infrastructure to improve transaction completion.

This is in addition to providing additional services that are not even available in the Nigeria system such as facilitating payment when there’s no network.

“e-Naira has really evolved from the inauguration of the e-Naira by the former president almost two years ago, we’ve achieved a number of milestones, there have been further developments in terms of improving the functionality based on feedback we have been getting from various stakeholders,”

Angaye added that the concept of central bank digital currency is relatively new on a global scale, and Nigeria stands among the pioneering nations in adopting it.

CBN’s e-Naira ranks high as new report details top sources of fraud in banks

Meanwhile, in previous news, Legit.ng cited a report that challenged the CBN's assertion about the safety of the e-Naira.

According to findings from the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), the e-Naira ranks prominently as a source of fraud within Nigerian banks.

The report on Frauds and Forgeries reveals a staggering 209% increase in fraudulent activities during the third quarter of 2022.

Various platforms, including ATMs, web banking, mobile app services, such as the e-Naira and PoS terminals, were exploited for these illicit activities.

Furthermore, the report highlights an approximate loss of N1.67 billion incurred through mobile apps, including the e-Naira.

