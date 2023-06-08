Unity Bank has reported a good financial performance in the first quarter of 2023 across key metrics

From profit, to gross earnings and electronic transactions the bank reported an improvement from the previous year

Customer's deposit also increased to over N328 billion and the CEO has projected future improvement

Unity Bank Plc one of Nigeria's commercial bank has recorded a profit after tax of N1.04 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

This amount represents a 20.57% increase when compared to the N869.2 million reported in the same period of 2022.

The impressive performance for Q1, 2023 follows Unity Bank's reported profit of N57 billion at the end of 2022.

Details of Unity Banks performance

Key extracts from Unity Bank's report show that gross earnings rose by 17% to N15.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared with N13.6 billion in the corresponding period of 2022.

Additionally, Unity Bank reported a profit before tax of N1.13 billion, representing a 20% increase over the N944.8 million recorded in the corresponding period that ended in March 2022.

The bank's loan book to customers also increased to N10.57 billion as of the end of March 2023, compared to N9.52 billion reported in the corresponding year.

Furthermore, the bank's total customers' deposits stood at N338.75 billion as of March 2023.

Unity bank's income from customers

Further checks reveal that Unity Bank made money from customers through various charges and services between January and March 2023.

The breakdown of these earnings is as follows:

Credit-related fees: N291.354 million

Account Maintenance Fee: N372.170 million

Other fees and commission: N68.71 million

E-Banking Income: N1.28 billion

Unity Bank CEO speaks

In response to the financial results, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, the Managing Director and CEO of Unity Bank Plc, expressed that the bank's emphasis on regaining momentum is evident in the key performance indicators.

She stressed that the progress is noteworthy considering the challenging economic conditions and uncertainties experienced throughout the 2022 financial year.

