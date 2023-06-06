First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc (FBNH) has declared a final dividend of 50 kobo per share for the financial year ending December 2022

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola stands to pocket N1 billion from his investment in FBNH

FBNH's financial performance remains strong, with a profit of over N50 billion already in the first quarter of 2023

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings has announced a final dividend of 50 kobo per share to shareholders for the year ending December 2022.

The dividend payout will total N17.948 billion, representing an increase compared to the N12.56 billion paid out in 2021.

This decision has been approved by the bank's board of directors, as stated in the FBNH corporate action announcement submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Legit.ng.

Otedola top shareholder

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola who is First Bank's biggest individual shareholder is expected to receive a substantial windfall from the dividend payout.

Legit.ng checks reveal that Otedola has a total direct and indirect stake of 1,999,342,376 in First Bank which accounts for 5.57% of the bank's total shares.

This means that Otedola will pocket N1 billion ($2.17 million) as dividend windfall from his stake in the bank.

First Bank's overall financial performance

FBNH reported a profit of N136.1 billion in its 2022 fiscal year, slightly lower than the N151.8 billion recorded in the previous year.

The bank experienced significant growth in gross earnings, surpassing N800 billion during the same period.

This positive trend has continued into 2023, with FBNH already achieving a profit of over N50 billion in the first quarter.

Otedola, a prominent shareholder in FBNH, stands to benefit greatly if the bank maintains this positive momentum throughout the year(2023).

