The list of Nigerian most valuable banks after the first quarter of 2023 has been revealed based on their market capitalization

Zenith Bank and GT Bank are the most valued commercial banks on the Nigerian market maintaining their position from the start of the year

First Bank is the only bank that saw its market value drop during the first quarter of 2023

Zenith Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank have emerged as Nigeria's most valuable commercial banks for the first quarter of 2023 (January-March), based on their market capitalization.

As per data collected by Legit.ng from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Zenith Bank concluded March 2023 with a market capitalization of N811.60bn, an increase of N43 billion from its starting value of N767.64 billion.

This makes Zenith Bank's market cap the highest among the 13 commercial banks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Market capitalization is a measure of how much a company is worth, as determined by the stock market.

Guaranty Trust Bank, with a market capitalization of N750.50 billion, retains its second-place position.

During the first quarter of the year, GT Bank's market cap increased by N44.16bn, compared to N706.34 billion in January 2023.

Banks' valuation starting the new year vs the end of March 2023

Bank January March value difference Zenith N767.64bn N811.60bn N43.96bn GT N706.34bn N750.50bn N44.16bn Stanbic N433.41bn N487.18bn N53.77bn First Bank N400.23bn N398.44bn N-1.79bn UBA N273.59bn N285.57bn N11.98bn Fidelity N137.63bn N150.67bn N13.04bn Eco N206.43bn N206.43bn - Union N202.38bn N203.85bn N1.47bn FCMB N73.27bn N82.18bn N8.91bn Sterling N40.30bn N46.06bn N5.76bn Access N319.90bn N319.91bn N0.01bn Wema N50.14bn N51.43bn N1.28bn

First Bank's top director, Shobo resigns

Meanwhile in another report, First Bank of Nigeria's deputy managing director, Gbenga Shobo, also resigned in a similar development.

The guidelines limit executive directors, deputy managing directors, and managing directors to a maximum tenure of 10 years.

The new guidelines are expected to affect many other bank executive and non-executive board members.

