Mike Adenuga's net worth has dropped by $500 million in just 20 days, impacting his world billionaire ranking

The decline in his net worth can be attributed to the performance of his privately held businesses

Despite the setback, Adenuga remains one of Nigeria's and Africa's leading billionaires, with year-to-date wealth gains totaling $500 million

Mike Adenuga, the Nigerian telecommunications and oil tycoon, has experienced a significant decrease in his total wealth.

According to Forbes, Adenuga's net worth plummeted by $500 million (equivalent to N230.5 billion) between May 1, 2023, and May 20, 2023.

Mike Adenuga's Forbes billionaire wealth issues Photo credit: @forbes

Source: Facebook

As of Sunday, May 21, 2023, Adenuga's net worth stands at $5.6 billion, compared to $6.1 billion on May 1, 2023.

This decline in wealth has also affected his ranking among the world's billionaires, dropping from 429 at the beginning of May to 481 on May 21, 2023.

Mike Adenuja's wealth performance

Adenuga kicked off 2023 Adenuga on a positive note after a not-impressive 2022; however, the recent setbacks have reversed this positive trajectory.

In the first 26 days of the year (January 1 to January 26), his wealth rose by $600 million, starting from $5.6 billion and soaring to $6.2 billion.

Despite this setback, Adenuga remains one of Nigeria's and Africa's leading billionaires.

Not only is he one of the three Nigerian billionaires listed on Forbes, but he is also recognized by the esteemed magazine as one of the few African billionaires.

Mike Adenuga's wealth source

Adenuga built his fortune in telecom and oil production among several other investments.

In addition to his investments in Globacom Limited and Conpetro Limited, Adenuga also owns a 74.4 percent stake in Conoil Plc.

Conoil is a prominent petroleum marketing company specializing in producing and selling lubricants under the "Quarto" brand.

Over the years, the company has established itself as a key supplier of fuels, including diesel, kerosene, low-pour fuel, aviation fuel, and gasoline.

Conoil also operates six oil blocks in the Niger Delta.

