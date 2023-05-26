Conoil Plc has achieved an impressive financial performance in the first three months of 2022

The oil company reveals that it reported over N34 billion in revenue from petroleum product sales

Mike Adenuga is the highest shareholder of the company with an investment value of over N23 billion

Conoil Plc, a leading Nigerian petroleum marketing company controlled by billionaire tycoon Mike Adenuga, has announced impressive first-quarter financial figures.

According to the company's financials, it made over N34 billion in revenue from selling petroleum products in the first quarter of 2023.

This represents a 33.72 percent revenue increase when compared to the N26.1 billion reported in the same period of 2022.

Also, Conoil reported a 440% increase in profit after tax payments of N3 billion in Q1, 2023 compared to N557.2 million in Q1, 2022.

To understand the impressive profit achieved by Conoil in Q1 2023, we look back at 2021, when the company's full-year profit stood at N3.08 billion.

Breakdown of Conoil's earnings

Conoil specializes in selling diesel, kerosene, low-pour fuel, aviation fuel, and gasoline.

These products generated N33.6 billion combined revenue in the three months.

Additionally, the company produce and market lubricants under the renowned "Quatro" brand.vThe Lubricants business segment contributed N1.34 billion of the company's total revenue.

Conoil's also has LPG division, but this segment did not generate revenue or incur costs, indicating a possible lack of operational activity.

Other key figures in Conoil's financial results:

The exceptional financial performance has significantly boosted Conoil's total assets, which increased from N65.91 billion to N76.34 billion.

The company's retained earnings rose from N20.84 billion to N23.85 billion during the review period.

Adenuga Conoil's business interest

Mike Adenuga, Nigeria's third richest man, is the owner of Conoil and holds a majority stake of 74.4 percent in the company.

Adenuga world billionaire ranking

