MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile have begun full implementation of new codes for airtime, data, and other services

This is to enhance customer experience and streamline service delivery across all networks

The harmonization will make it easier for subscribers to perform transactions such as airtime recharge and data subscription.

Nigeria's telecom companies have commenced the complete execution of the recently mandated harmonized codes by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

MTN, Airtel, GLO, and 9mobile have notified their millions of customers to utilize the new codes for conducting transactions.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that NCC said that from May 17, 2023, all old codes used to recharge, subscribe for data, and check balance, among others, will cease functioning.

The report also added that NCC asked telecom consumers to familiarise themselves with the new codes.

MTN messages to customers

In a message to customers on Thursday, May 18, 2023 trying to carry out transactions, MTN said:

"Y'ello, our codes have changed, and here are the new ones: Data plans - *312#, Airtime Recharge - *311#, Borrow Airtime/Data - *303#, Data Balance - *323#, Account Balance - *310#, Share Data - *321#, VAS - *305#, NIN - *996."

List of all harmonised codes for telecommunication networks

300 is the code for Call Centre/Help Desk on all mobile networks

301 for voice Mail Deposit

302 for Voice Mail Retrieval

303 for Borrow Services

305 for STOP Service;

310 for Check Balance

311 is for credit recharge.

312 is for Data Plan

321 is for Share services.

323 is for Data Plan Balance

996 is now for verification of subscriber identity module (SIM) registration or NIN-SIM linkage.

2442 is retained for Do-Not-Disturb (DND) unsolicited messaging complaint management.

3232 is also retained for porting services, otherwise called mobile number portability.

MTN, Glo, Airtel secures govt approval to disconnect banks' USSD codes

Meanwhile, in another report, Nigerian telecommunications companies, including MTN, GLO, and Airtel, have received approval from the NCC.

This is because the banks have not paid their outstanding debts to the telcos for USSD services.

As a result, customers of these banks may be unable to perform USSD transactions until the issue is resolved.

Source: Legit.ng