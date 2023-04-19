Global site navigation

Local editions

UBA, Ecobank Buys 2: List of 46 Failed Nigerian Banks and Dates of Closure
Money

UBA, Ecobank Buys 2: List of 46 Failed Nigerian Banks and Dates of Closure

by  Dave Ibemere
  • In the last 28 years, approximately 46 commercial and Merchant banks have closed down for various reasons
  • The Banks had their licenses revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria, between 1994 and 2006
  • United Bank of Africa and Ecobank took control of the two commercial banks that failed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Over the past 28 years, at least 45 commercial and merchant banks have ceased operations.

Data obtained revealed that the banks had their licenses revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria, between 1994 and 2006.

Failed banks in Nigeria
UBA, Ecobank Acquires 2: List of 46 Failed Nigerian Banks and Dates of Closure
Source: Getty Images

In 2018, Skye Bank had its operating license revoked by the CBN, and Polaris Bank was authorized to take over.

The Federal High Court ordered the winding up of the banks and appointed the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as their liquidator.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Legit.ng recently reported that customers of 20 of the failed banks were asked to come for their money.

Below is the list of 45 failed banks and the year of closure

  1. Abacus Merchant Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 1998
  2. ABC Merchant Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 1998
  3. African Express Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 2006
  4. Allied Bank of Nigeria Plc - Jan. 16, 1998
  5. Allstates Trust Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 1998
  6. Alpha Merchant Bank Plc - Sept. 08, 1994
  7. Amicable Bank of Nigeria Plc - Jan. 16, 1998
  8. Assurance Bank of Nigeria Plc - Jan. 16, 2006
  9. Century Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  10. City Express Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 2006
  11. Commerce Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 1998
  12. Commercial Trust Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 1998
  13. Continental Merchant Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 1998
  14. Coop. & Commerce Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 1998
  15. Credite Bank Nig. Ltd - Jan. 16, 1998
  16. Crown Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  17. Financial Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 21, 1994
  18. Great Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  19. Group Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  20. Gulf Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 2006
  21. Hallmark Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 2006
  22. Highland Bank of Nig Plc - Jan. 16, 1998
  23. ICON Ltd. (Merchant Bankers) - Jan. 16, 1998
  24. Ivory Merchant Bank Ltd. - Dec. 22, 2000
  25. Kapital Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 21, 1994
  26. Lead Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 2006
  27. Lobi Bank of Nig. Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  28. Mercantile Bank of Nig. Plc. - Jan. 16, 1998
  29. Merchant Bank of Africa Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  30. Metropolitan Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 2006
  31. Nigeria Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  32. North-South Bank Nig. Plc. - Jan. 16, 1998
  33. Pan African Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  34. Pinacle Commercial Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  35. Premier Commercial Bank Ltd - Dec. 22, 2000
  36. Prime Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  37. Progress Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  38. Republic Bank Ltd - June 29, 1995
  39. Rims Merchant Bank Ltd. - Dec. 22, 2000
  40. Royal Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  41. Trade Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 2006
  42. United Commercial Bank Ltd. - Sept. 8, 1994
  43. Victory Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998
  44. Eagle Bank Plc- Jan. 16, 2006
  45. Liberty Bank Plc.- Jan. 16, 2006

Two were taken over by UBA and Ecobank

Checks by Legit.ng showed that Ecobank took over All States Trust Bank and Trade Bank Ltd, respectively, through successful bidding.

All States Trust Bank's had 65 branches which were taken over by Ecobank including over 32,000 depositors.

Also, UBA Plc emerged as the successful bidder for Trade Bank Ltd.

CBN to close millions of bank accounts in Access, UBA, Zenith, and others

In another report, Legit.ng revealed that CBN is planning to close bank accounts without BVN to clean up the sector and reduce fraud.

BVN is a unique identifier capturing biometric data used to verify customer identities and prevent fraud.

There are 24 commercial banks operating in Nigeria, including Access, UBA, Zenith, and other financial institutions that require BVN.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel