In the last 28 years, approximately 46 commercial and Merchant banks have closed down for various reasons

The Banks had their licenses revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria, between 1994 and 2006

United Bank of Africa and Ecobank took control of the two commercial banks that failed

Over the past 28 years, at least 45 commercial and merchant banks have ceased operations.

Data obtained revealed that the banks had their licenses revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria, between 1994 and 2006.

UBA, Ecobank Acquires 2: List of 46 Failed Nigerian Banks and Dates of Closure

In 2018, Skye Bank had its operating license revoked by the CBN, and Polaris Bank was authorized to take over.

The Federal High Court ordered the winding up of the banks and appointed the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) as their liquidator.

Below is the list of 45 failed banks and the year of closure

Abacus Merchant Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 1998 ABC Merchant Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 1998 African Express Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 2006 Allied Bank of Nigeria Plc - Jan. 16, 1998 Allstates Trust Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 1998 Alpha Merchant Bank Plc - Sept. 08, 1994 Amicable Bank of Nigeria Plc - Jan. 16, 1998 Assurance Bank of Nigeria Plc - Jan. 16, 2006 Century Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 City Express Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 2006 Commerce Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 1998 Commercial Trust Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 1998 Continental Merchant Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 1998 Coop. & Commerce Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 1998 Credite Bank Nig. Ltd - Jan. 16, 1998 Crown Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Financial Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 21, 1994 Great Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Group Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Gulf Bank Ltd - Jan. 16, 2006 Hallmark Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 2006 Highland Bank of Nig Plc - Jan. 16, 1998 ICON Ltd. (Merchant Bankers) - Jan. 16, 1998 Ivory Merchant Bank Ltd. - Dec. 22, 2000 Kapital Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 21, 1994 Lead Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 2006 Lobi Bank of Nig. Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Mercantile Bank of Nig. Plc. - Jan. 16, 1998 Merchant Bank of Africa Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Metropolitan Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 2006 Nigeria Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 North-South Bank Nig. Plc. - Jan. 16, 1998 Pan African Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Pinacle Commercial Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Premier Commercial Bank Ltd - Dec. 22, 2000 Prime Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Progress Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Republic Bank Ltd - June 29, 1995 Rims Merchant Bank Ltd. - Dec. 22, 2000 Royal Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Trade Bank Plc - Jan. 16, 2006 United Commercial Bank Ltd. - Sept. 8, 1994 Victory Merchant Bank Ltd. - Jan. 16, 1998 Eagle Bank Plc- Jan. 16, 2006 Liberty Bank Plc.- Jan. 16, 2006

Two were taken over by UBA and Ecobank

Checks by Legit.ng showed that Ecobank took over All States Trust Bank and Trade Bank Ltd, respectively, through successful bidding.

All States Trust Bank's had 65 branches which were taken over by Ecobank including over 32,000 depositors.

Also, UBA Plc emerged as the successful bidder for Trade Bank Ltd.

