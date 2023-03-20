Access Bank and UBA are among the commercial bank mobile apps in Nigeria that have been identified as having the best customer ratings

The report also identified fintech apps like OPay, Kuda, and Carbon as having high ratings

Mobile banking apps have created a fundamental shift in the way people handle their finances and make transactions

Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and GTBank have been named as Nigeria's banks with the most salient mobile banking apps in a new report.

The report titled ‘Nigeria Smartphone Study’ (NSS), was carried out by Orange Business Intelligence Technology (ORBIT).

According to the report, Access, UBA, and GTBank mobile apps ratings are at 11%, 10%, and 9%, respectively, the best among peers.

Nigerians are relying more on tech for financial transaction Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The report also identified OPay, PalmPay, Kuda, and PayPal as the most popular fintech apps in the country with 14 percent, 7.0 percent, 4.0 percent, and 2.0 percent ratings, respectively.

Although the eNaira app currently has limited downloads, the report highlights its potential to improve Nigeria's payment infrastructure."

It stated:

"The eNaira’s app, a payment app developed by the CBN, currently has limited downloads, but it possesses great potential to improve Nigeria’s payment infrastructure."

