Prophetess Esther Ajayi came into the limelight in Nigeria on a controversial note after she left the United Kingdom

Ajayi's dedication of Love of Christ New Generation Cathedral generated a lot of buzz in Nigeria when she attracted top personalities

Since the unveiling of her church, the place has become a Mecca of some sorts with politicians and business men flocking to the place

Esther Ajayi is unarguably the most influential female preacher in Nigeria and one of the most respected clergywomen in the country.

The dedication of her new church caused a stir in September 2021 when the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye dedicated the edifice in Lagos.

Friend of politicians

Her church is a Mecca of some sort with prominent Nigerians including politicians flocking to her for all sorts of endorsements and prayers.

From Atiku Abubakar to Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Ajayi is a force to be reckoned with in Nigeria.

Other top personalities in Nigeria like former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state; Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state; Abdulrosheed Adewale, attended her unveiling of the cathedral.

Controversial exit from the UK

Formerly based in the United Kingdom, there are controversies surrounding her leaving the country.

According to The Sun, she left the United Kingdom unceremoniously relating to issues of tax evasion.

In 2017, she exited the United Kingdom unceremoniously, on suspicion of having issues with the British tax authorities.

She was said to have abandoned her congregation without a guide and fled the country.

But, according to reports, she was said to have voluntarily returned to Nigeria with the view of regularising her immigration status in the United Kingdom.

The dedication of her church, known as Love of Christ Generation Church based on Victoria Island in Lagos threw her into the limelight with many questioning the source of her wealth.

Early life

Born on April 1963 in the Mushin Area of Lagos, Ajayi said her great grandfather brought the Methodist Church to Agboyi town in Lagos State.

She attended St Michael’s Catholic Church in Mushin in Lagos where she had the Christian ritual of baptism and later went to Ikeja Senior Grammar School in Oshodi in 1974.

She studied theology at Faith Bible College in Sango, Otta in Ogun State.

She was reported to be an entrepreneur and reportedly started fending for herself from the age of 20 and building her own house at the age of 25, leaving it in the care of her parents.

He began her Christian journey in 1997 when she founded the Love of Christ Generation Church,

C&S in London.

Net Worth

She debunked recent reports that she owned a private jet.

Esther Ajayi is reportedly worth between $20 to $50 million.

