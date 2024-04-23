Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

In the face of significant challenges within the Nigerian banking sector and economy, five tier-1 banks in the country collectively generated revenues totalling N9.51 trillion in the 2023 financial year.

The figures were derived from the annual reports submitted by the financial institutions to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Further analysis showed that the five banks collectively generated N2.75 trillion in profit after tax in 2023. Photo credit - James Hope College, Access Holdings, Tony Elumelu Foundation

The banks include Access Holdings Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc.

It would be recalled that Legit.ng earlier reported that the collective operating expenditures of 10 Nigerian banks surged by 42.51%, reaching N3.23 trillion in 2023 from N2.26 trillion in the preceding year.

Breakdown of banks' gross earnings

Economic analysts point out that this achievement highlights the resilience and potential of Nigeria's banking sector, indicating a growing economy, increased financial activity, and the crucial role of the banking sector in driving economic growth and development.

For example, Access Holdings Plc saw its gross earnings increase to N2.59 trillion from N1.389 trillion in 2022, marking an 87% rise.

FBN Holdings experienced growth in earnings from N805.13 billion in 2022 to N1.52 trillion in 2023, representing an 88.5% increase, while GTCO's revenue surged by 120%, climbing from N539.24 billion to N1.187 trillion in 2023.

UBA's revenue climbed to N2.08 trillion in 2023 from N853.2 billion in 2022, marking a 143% increase, whereas Zenith Bank recorded a 125.4% increase in revenue, reaching N2.13 trillion in 2023 from N945.55 billion in 2022.

Further analysis showed that the five banks collectively generated N2.75 trillion in profit after tax in 2023, representing a growth of 224.4% from the N807.65 billion reported in 2022.

Four banks delay release of financial results

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that four banks publicly declared their intention to postpone the submission of their audited financial reports for the fiscal year 2023.

These financial institutions include the United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC, and Wema Bank.

The banks have communicated their inability to meet the deadline for filing their audited results for the preceding financial year.

According to the regulations of the Nigerian Exchange, companies listed on the exchange are required to submit their previous year's financial reports by March 31.

