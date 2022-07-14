Steps to Get a New/ Renewal Nigerian Passport Within 3 Weeks for N26,000 Without Paying a Bribe
- Obtaining passports from the Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS) might be stressful at times
- The stress as created a new artificial scarcity market and some officers and Nigerians are profiting from it.
- However, there are steps to take to obtain a passport for as little as $26,000 instead of paying a bribe.
For many Nigerians looking to leave the country, getting a hand on a Nigerian passport is one of the most difficult tasks, or so some people make it look.
Despite the delayed experience by applicants, a visit to Festac Immigration Office shows that numerous printed passports are left uncollected.
Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, has consistently called on Nigerians to avoid paying officers or anyone offering to help.
He went ahead to warn that any passport applicant that paid money to any Immigration staff for the issuance of passport would be charged for bribery and inducement, the Independent reports.
His words:
"Our system makes room for six weeks for fresh application and three weeks for renewal. This is to enable the NIS to investigate and verify claims by the applicants. It is advisable for travellers in need of passport to begin the application process early, factoring our timeline. The six weeks maximum is reasonable and among the shortest application time in the world."
“Promising an applicant an express service, therefore, is a scam. It is bound to end in disappointment, and for most part, it does. I will appeal, therefore, to applicants to follow the path we provide through the online portal. That is the only reliable and assuring path to procuring a Nigerian passport.
“If you pay money to any Immigration staff, you can be arrested and charged for bribery and inducement.”
More comments on bribe
Orabegshola's words reechoed the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, to continue plea to Nigerians to stop paying cash at all NIS passports offices.
According to him, the agency no longer receives cash payments for any of its services in order to reduce corruption in the system.
Steps to get your passport done
- Visit the Home page of the Nigeria Immigration Portal
- Select a passport type “Standard e-Passport” OR “Official e-Passport”
- Select the booklet type (32, 64)
- Fill the Application form
- Click on 'Submit Application' button to view ‘Applicant details page’
- Ensure you put in your correct NIN number
- Choose the available date for capturing at the immigration office
- Click on “Proceed to Online Payment”
- Click to select Payment Currency “Pay in Naira” or “Pay in Dollars” option then Click on ‘Continue’ button
Documents needed
- Standard Passport
- Local Government letter of identification.
- Birth certificate / age declaration.
- 2 recent colour passport photographs
- Guarantor's form sworn to before a commissioner of Oaths / Magistrate / High Court Judge
- Parents' letter of consent for minors under 16 years
- Marriage certificate where applicable
- Police report incase of lost passport
What to do after all documents is ready
- Make sure you attend the immigration office nearest to you before the date of capturing to avoid delay, stress
- Submit your papers to the servicecom unit where you will be issued a file, then follow the instructions and return on your date of capturing.
- Save your enrollment number since you will need it to pick up your passport when it is available in 2-3 weeks.
