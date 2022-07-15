President Buhari has approved that N400 billion be distributed to Nigerians and also farmers

The money is part of his plans in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025

The plan is designed towards his campaign promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty

The Federal Government has approved the disbursement of N400 billion to Nigerians across the country under the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa spoke with State House correspondents after a meeting of the National Steering Committee of NPRGS on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Independent, the funds are part of the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (NPRGS), which includes several welfare programs such as the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Conditional Cash Transfer, and Farmer Money, and Market Money.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2021, inaugurated NPRGS to be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking further, Sule said the meeting was to review the implementation of what was approved in the budget.

According to Sule:

"It is a meeting of the Presidential Poverty and Growth Strategy Steering Committee."

"At our fourth meeting, we were able to establish numerous working groups that will prepare the whole budget that was requested." So they were able to achieve that, and we were able to secure the president's consent as well.

" Based on the president's consent and the availability of funds in the budget, the purpose of this meeting was to go through the execution of whatever had been agreed, both in the budget and by the president."

The governor listed some of the programmes through which the Federal Government was implementing the NPRGS.

He said,:

"Based on what is available in the budget this year, which is approximately N400 billion, the Humanitarian Ministry will take N350 billion for the expansion of various programs such as Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Conditional Cash Transfer, Farmer Money, Market Money, and the rest."

Governor Sule also stated that there is also another N50 billion that is going to be reserved for various other programmes like the Ministry of Agriculture for rural roads and electricity in terms of solar.

