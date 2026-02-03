Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho has reaffirmed FG’s commitment to modernising Nigeria’s ports and attracting increased private investment

He emphasised that modern, resilient ports and integrated logistics systems are critical to unlocking Africa’s trade potential under the AfCFTA

The summit, co-hosted by Nigeria and the UAE, built on the recent Nigeria–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding investments in Nigeria’s port sector and improving the productivity of the nation’s maritime gateways.

He made this known while speaking at the Investopia Global Lagos Summit, held in Lagos and attended by stakeholders from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Lagos State Government, global investors, and industry leaders.

Dantsoho Highlights Port Reforms, PPP Opportunities to Global Investors at Investopia Summit

Source: UGC

Dr. Dantsoho noted that Nigeria is fully prepared to embrace development partnerships aimed at transforming its port infrastructure.

According to him, the federal government has taken deliberate steps to position Nigeria as a leading port destination in Africa through comprehensive modernisation and rehabilitation initiatives.

He emphasised that Nigerian ports are now “investment ready,” offering extensive opportunities for productive public-private partnerships (PPPs), citing the Lekki Deep Sea Port as a successful model.

He further outlined several government-backed initiatives that demonstrate this commitment, including the National Single Window (NSW) programme, expected to go live in the first quarter of 2026.

Other measures include approvals for port rehabilitation projects, the introduction of an electronic truck access system, and policies aimed at reducing congestion and enhancing operational efficiency.

In addition, approvals have been granted for new “virgin” port developments in Badagry, Olokola, Bonny, and other locations, reinforcing the government’s readiness to attract both local and foreign investors into the port sector.

Ports, trade integration and strategic partnerships for Africa’s Growth

Speaking on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Dr. Dantsoho stressed that modern, resilient ports and integrated logistics systems are critical to unlocking Africa’s trade potential.

The NPA MD reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to development and strategic partnerships as the Authority showcased its vision for future-ready port infrastructure at the summit.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s strategic size and geographic location, describing the country as West Africa’s natural trade gateway with access to landlocked markets and a key supporter of AfCFTA objectives.

The strategic panel session, themed “Infrastructure & Logistics for Africa’s Next Phase of Trade,” featured Mohamed Almenhali, Regional CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group.

Dantsoho Highlights Port Reforms, PPP Opportunities to Global Investors at Investopia Summit

Source: UGC

Discussions focused on port modernisation, corridor connectivity, and digital trade infrastructure, with tools such as port community systems and the Electronic Truck Monitoring System (e-truck) highlighted for improving efficiency and compliance.

The summit also built on momentum from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to the UAE, where Nigeria and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Dr. Dantsoho concluded by reaffirming the NPA’s commitment to port reforms, sustainable maritime practices, and leveraging private capital to position Nigeria as a hub for regional and global trade.

Source: Legit.ng