The federal government has flagged off a free nationwide training programme aimed at equipping 10 million Nigerians with financial literacy and inclusion skills.

The initiative, prioritising women and youth, focuses on essential financial skills, digital competencies, and investment knowledge to support sustainable wealth creation in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

The announcement was made in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications.

According to the statement, the programme is being implemented by the Office of the Vice President through the Presidential Committee on Economic & Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

An MoU between the federal government and the six professional bodies has been signed.

The six professional bodies: the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), Chartered Risk Management Institute (CRMI), and Nigeria Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NIIE), the nation reports.

How the youth training will works

Vice President Shettima described the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the professional bodies as “a strategic national investment in capacity as infrastructure, which is the human, institutional, and ethical foundation upon which inclusive growth must rest.”

He added:

“Financial inclusion is not achieved by access alone, but by competence, trust, and capability.

"The programme’s implementation will leverage the expertise of the professional bodies to advance financial inclusion through capacity building, advocacy, digital transformation, youth empowerment, and support for small and medium practitioners."

Shettima said that Nigeria’s demographic dividend will only be realised if young people are equipped with relevant skills and ethical grounding for a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Expert speaks on the programme

Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya, President of ICAN, applauded the government’s economic reforms and pledged the institute’s support for the programme. Emmanuel Lennox, CEO of WAWU Africa, the technical partner, assured readiness to provide the digital platform and enabling environment for the training.

Dr Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro, Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, highlighted that financial inclusion requires equipping individuals and institutions to use financial infrastructure responsibly and sustainably.

