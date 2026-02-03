FG Launches New Training for Nigerian Youths on Financial empowerment
- FG has launched a free nationwide training programme to equip 10 million Nigerians
- The trainning is especially designed for women and youth to improve their financial literacy, digital, and investment skills
- The initiative is implemented by the Office of the Vice President through PreCEFI in partnership with six professional bodies
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The federal government has flagged off a free nationwide training programme aimed at equipping 10 million Nigerians with financial literacy and inclusion skills.
The initiative, prioritising women and youth, focuses on essential financial skills, digital competencies, and investment knowledge to support sustainable wealth creation in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.
The announcement was made in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications.
According to the statement, the programme is being implemented by the Office of the Vice President through the Presidential Committee on Economic & Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.
An MoU between the federal government and the six professional bodies has been signed.
The six professional bodies: the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), Chartered Risk Management Institute (CRMI), and Nigeria Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NIIE), the nation reports.
How the youth training will works
Vice President Shettima described the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the professional bodies as “a strategic national investment in capacity as infrastructure, which is the human, institutional, and ethical foundation upon which inclusive growth must rest.”
He added:
“Financial inclusion is not achieved by access alone, but by competence, trust, and capability.
"The programme’s implementation will leverage the expertise of the professional bodies to advance financial inclusion through capacity building, advocacy, digital transformation, youth empowerment, and support for small and medium practitioners."
Shettima said that Nigeria’s demographic dividend will only be realised if young people are equipped with relevant skills and ethical grounding for a rapidly evolving digital economy.
Expert speaks on the programme
Mallam Haruna Nma Yahaya, President of ICAN, applauded the government’s economic reforms and pledged the institute’s support for the programme. Emmanuel Lennox, CEO of WAWU Africa, the technical partner, assured readiness to provide the digital platform and enabling environment for the training.
Dr Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro, Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, highlighted that financial inclusion requires equipping individuals and institutions to use financial infrastructure responsibly and sustainably.
FG invites youths to apply for N150k monthly internship
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government is once again inviting youths to apply for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), a 12-month paid internship for fresh graduates across the country.
The NJFP officials said the programme will offer successful applicants a real workplace experience in reputable organisations nationwide.
Programme officials noted that applicants who previously submitted applications have been advised that they do not need to reapply, as earlier submissions remain valid under the new phase of the programme.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.