The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is participating in the Investopia Global Lagos event holding on Monday, 2 February 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, as Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continue efforts to strengthen economic and investment relations.

The UAE–Nigeria co-hosted forum brings together senior government officials, global investors and industry leaders to explore opportunities in infrastructure, logistics, energy transition, financial systems and secure supply chains, areas regarded as critical to Africa’s long-term economic growth.

In a press update issued by the NPA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Ikechukwu Onyemekara, the Authority said the Lagos event builds on the momentum generated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to the UAE in mid-January 2026, during which both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

According to the NPA, the agreement is aimed at deepening cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure development, logistics and digital trade, while translating diplomatic commitments into concrete investment opportunities.

NPA MD to spotlight ports and trade infrastructure

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, is expected to speak on the panel titled Infrastructure and logistics for Africa’s next phase of trade.

He will be joined by the Regional Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Mohamed Almenhali.

The session will focus on improving port infrastructure, strengthening trade corridors and deploying digital solutions to enhance efficiency across maritime value chains.

The discussions are also expected to highlight Nigeria’s ambition to position itself as West Africa’s leading trade and logistics hub, while leveraging UAE expertise in port development and maritime innovation.

“Infrastructure and logistics are central to Africa’s competitiveness in global trade, and partnerships such as this provide the opportunity to build resilient, future-ready port systems,” Dantsoho is quoted as saying.

Top government officials and investors in attendance

Investopia Global Lagos is hosting a broad range of influential speakers from the public and private sectors. They include the Chief Executive Officer of Investopia, Dr Jean Fares; Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole; UAE Minister of Investment and Executive Chairman of Lunate, Mohamed H. Alsuwaidi; and Africa Finance Corporation President and CEO, Samaila Zubairu.

Also expected at the event are leading figures from the energy and finance sectors, including the Chairman of First HoldCo, Femi Otedola, alongside senior executives from regional and international investment institutions.

Commitment to sustainable and competitive ports

The NPA reiterated its commitment to promoting efficient, competitive and environmentally sustainable port operations that support Nigeria’s trade growth and regional integration.

The Authority said it looks forward to productive engagements at Investopia Global Lagos, noting that discussions at the forum are expected to unlock new partnerships and investments aligned with the strategic outcomes of President Tinubu’s UAE engagement.

“As Nigeria deepens its economic ties with the UAE, the NPA remains focused on translating policy commitments into practical outcomes that enhance trade facilitation and drive inclusive economic growth,” the Authority stated.

