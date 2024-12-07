Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued a two-week deadline for the clearance of specific overtime containers and vehicles, warning that any unclaimed cargo will be auctioned.

According to an advertorial released by the NCS, the auctioning process will begin once the grace period ends, calculated from the date of the announcement.

The goods will be disposed of via public auction or tender, with prior announcements on national newspapers, television, and the service’s official website. Photo credit - Port Info, Car Talk

Source: UGC

This action aligns with the provisions of the new Customs Act, granting the service authority to dispose of cargo that has overstayed its permitted duration at the ports.

Customs to auction unclaimed cargo

The publication revealed that 512 overtime cargoes are scattered across Lagos ports, including Apapa, Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Ports & Terminals Multiservice Limited, and Tincan Island Ports.

The Nigeria Customs Service clarified that this action aligns with the provisions of the NCS Act 2023, following an ex parte motion filed under case number FHC/L/MISC/8262024 on November 28, 2024.

The customs said:

“Accordingly, importers/agents of the overtime goods are given a two-week grace period from the time of this publication to process and clear their goods or forfeit the same to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Please note that by the NCS Act 2023, the Nigeria Customs Service will commence auctions of all uncleared overtime goods immediately after the expiration of the grace period.”

The Act mandates that goods be disposed of via public auction or tender, with prior announcements widely disseminated through national newspapers, television, and the service’s official website.

This follows the inauguration of a committee by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, aimed at addressing overtime cargoes to expedite the flow of imported and export-bound goods.

Adeniyi highlighted that reducing port congestion remains a top priority for both the Nigeria Customs Service and President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, with a focus on improving efficiency and fostering better trade facilitation.

A few months ago, the Customs announced a 90-day window for revising import duties on specific vehicle categories.

This initiative coincided with the relaunch of the electronic auction system for abandoned and seized vehicles, as well as other goods, including containers that had exceeded their permitted stay at the ports.

Customs integrates 25 banks on revenue platform

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the NCS had integrated 25 banks into its Indigenous payment and clearing platform.

The platform, called B’Odogwu, was launched to modernise customs processes and enhance national revenue generation.

The Customs revealed that the platform has diversified shipments, boosted trade and introduced new revenue streams.

Source: Legit.ng