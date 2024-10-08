The Nigerian government has earmarked two airlines to operate the Nigeria-Brazil direct flights when the deal is finalised

Air Peace and Caverton were reportedly slated for the commencement of the flights

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and the Brazilian Ambassador began negotiations to activate the direct flights

The Nigerian government has approved two Nigerian airlines, Air Peace and Caverton, to operate the Nigeria-Brazil route.

The development follows the beginning of high-level negotiations between Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo and Carlos Gacete, the Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, to activate the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) and initiate direct flights between the two countries.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo Credit: Festus Keyamo/Facebook

FG moves to activate 2018 deal with Brazil

The development is a sequel to the 2018 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

Both envoys emphasised the need for the BASA arrangements to reflect the current global aviation realities.

The meeting came amid the mutual interests shared by President Bola Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a meeting in Ethiopia in February of this year.

The two presidents agreed to reinstate the BASA arrangements, recognising the cultural ties between both countries.

Nigeria and Brazil to operate four flights weekly

Garcete, the Brazilian Ambassador, highlighted the potential for immediate commencement of the flight services, stating that both countries could facilitate four to five flights weekly.

He disclosed that introducing direct flights will spark momentous economic growth between both countries.

Keyamo expressed optimism about the potential economic impact of the BASA arrangement, stating that Nigeria and South American countries share several similarities and that the activation of flights will boost trade and strengthen cultural exchanges.

BusinessDay reports that to ensure a smooth takeoff of the initiative, the two countries have agreed to set up committees to draft and finance the BASA arrangement.

The Ambassador invited the minister to Brazil for the formal signing agreement, marking the commencement of direct flights from Nigeria to Brazil.

Experts express optimism

Keyamo restated Nigeria’s commitment to boosting bilateral aviation agreements to promote economic development and connectivity.

Experts predict that with the operationalisation of this arrangement, the Nigerian aviation sector will experience growth and expand international reach.

Henry Uche, CEO of Good Winds and Travel, disclosed that the move will enhance smooth travel to Brazil.

“Many Nigerians are buying tickets to connect fights to Brazil. We foresee more than five direct weekly flights if the deal is finalised.

"Many Nigerians are in Brazil, and more are going due to the country’s cultural ties with Nigeria. Remember, Brazil has a Yoruba-speaking region or community,” he said.

