N50,000 can buy Nigerians a mix of staple foods, including rice, beans, garri, yam, tomatoes, eggs and vegetables, depending on market prices

A sample shopping basket costs about ₦17,298, leaving ₦32,702 for other food items, although some prices are estimates

Food prices vary across states, so consumers can save money by comparing prices, buying seasonal produce and planning their shopping carefully

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians shopping with ₦50,000 can still buy a mix of staple foods, vegetables and protein, but the quantities they take home depend on market prices, location and the type of food they choose.

The challenge comes as food continues to account for a large share of household spending. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Nigeria's food inflation fell to 19.59% in September 2026, from 20.16% a year earlier, while prices continued to vary considerably across states.

N50,000 Food Shopping: What Nigerians Can Buy in Markets Across Nigeria Now

Source: UGC

Lagos recorded annual food inflation of 34.4% in September, while Taraba recorded a decline of 7.5%, highlighting the differences in food-price pressures across the country.

For consumers, this means that a ₦50,000 shopping budget may stretch further in some markets than in others.

What ₦50,000 can buy

A FarmAgric food-price tracker covering 10 Nigerian markets provides a useful reference for planning purchases.

Its September figures put a derica of locally manufactured rice at ₦833, a derica of Oloyin beans at ₦969 and a 2.6kg paint of white garri at ₦1,289. A medium yam tuber averaged ₦2,512, while a kilogramme of tomatoes cost ₦1,955.

Using these figures as a guide, shoppers could allocate their money as follows:

Food item Quantity Estimated cost Local rice 3 dericas ₦2,450 Oloyin beans 2 dericas ₦2,000 White garri 1 paint ₦1,300 Yam 2 medium tubers ₦7000 Tomatoes half paint ₦3,000 Rodo pepper 1 plate ₦500 Onions 1 plate ₦500 Sweet potatoes Half paint ₦1,200 Eggs 10 ₦2,000 Estimated total ₦19,950 Balance ₦30,050

Note: The basket is illustrative, not a verified nationwide shopping receipt. Some quantities and costs are calculated from tracker averages; egg prices are estimated from the reported crate price. Actual retail prices may differ.

The remaining ₦30,050 could go towards fish or meat, cooking oil, additional staples, leafy vegetables, seasoning and other household needs. Shoppers would need to confirm current prices locally before making purchases.

Location matters

Although national averages provide a starting point, they do not guarantee that shoppers will find the same prices in every state.

Transport costs, market charges, storage expenses and the distance between farms and consumers can affect retail prices. The NBS figures show that food-price pressures differed sharply across states in September.

Consumers can make their budgets go further by comparing prices between sellers, buying seasonal produce and choosing quantities they can store without spoilage.

N50,000 Food Shopping: What Nigerians Can Buy in Markets Across Nigeria Now

Source: UGC

Ultimately, ₦50,000 can cover a selection of essential foods, but how long the basket lasts depends on household size, meal choices and local prices.

A careful shopping list and price comparison remain important for families trying to manage food expenses.

Lagos, Imo top states with highest food inflation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on food inflation across Nigerian states in September 2026, with Lagos, Imo and Ondo recording the highest annual rates.

While food inflation fell nationally month on month, rates varied widely across the country: Taraba and Yobe recorded declines, while Lagos’s rate reached 34.4%.

Source: Legit.ng