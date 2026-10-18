Adamawa, Kano and Bauchi recorded Nigeria’s sharpest monthly food price declines in September 2026

Imo, Ondo and Oyo saw the highest monthly food inflation, while Imo led annual increases at 33.79%

Headline inflation eased to 14.64%, but food inflation edged up to 19.59%, keeping pressure on household budgets

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians struggling with rising food costs received mixed signals in September 2026 as new government figures revealed significant price declines in some states, while households elsewhere continued to face mounting food bills.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Adamawa, Kano and Bauchi recorded the sharpest month-on-month declines in food inflation during the period.

These three Nigerian states record the slowest food price hikes. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development came as Nigeria's overall inflation rate eased, although food inflation remained stubbornly high, highlighting the uneven impact of price movements across the country.

Three states where food prices fell most

The NBS report identified Adamawa, Kano and Bauchi as the states with the lowest month-on-month food inflation rates in September.

Adamawa recorded the steepest decline at -13.84 per cent, followed by Kano at -11.01 per cent and Bauchi at -10.21 per cent.

The negative figures indicate that average food prices declined in these states compared with August, offering some relief to consumers grappling with high living costs.

The three states recorded:

Adamawa: -13.84%

Kano: -11.01%

Bauchi: -10.21%

However, lower food inflation does not necessarily mean these states have the cheapest food in Nigeria. Rather, the figures show where prices fell most sharply during the month.

Imo, Ondo and Oyo record highest increases

While consumers in Adamawa, Kano and Bauchi experienced declining average food prices, the situation differed elsewhere.

Imo, Ondo and Oyo recorded the highest month-on-month food inflation rates in September, indicating stronger upward pressure on food prices.

The contrasting figures underscore the uneven movement of food costs across Nigeria, where consumers in different states face varying market conditions.

For households already struggling with transportation expenses, energy costs and other essential bills, persistent food inflation continues to put pressure on purchasing power.

Taraba, Yobe and Borno lead annual rankings

On a year-on-year basis, the NBS identified Taraba, Yobe and Borno as the states with the slowest food inflation rates.

This means food prices in these states increased at a slower annual pace than elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, Imo recorded the highest annual food inflation rate at 33.79 per cent, followed by Lagos at 33.40 per cent and Ondo at 31.49 per cent.

The figures suggest that consumers in these states experienced particularly sharp increases in food costs compared with September 2025.

Nigeria's inflation drops, but Food prices remain under pressure

Nigeria's headline inflation rate declined to 14.64 per cent in September 2026, down from 15.39 per cent in August.

However, food inflation edged higher to 19.59 per cent from 19.57 per cent in the preceding month.

The divergence suggests that while overall consumer price pressures moderated, food remained a major concern for Nigerian households.

Economists generally distinguish between falling inflation and falling prices. A slowdown in inflation means prices are rising more slowly, not necessarily becoming cheaper.

For millions of Nigerians, the latest figures therefore offer a mixed picture: some states recorded meaningful monthly food price declines, but the broader challenge of food affordability persists nationwide.

Three states record highest Food Inflation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos, Imo, and Ondo recorded the highest food inflation rates among Nigerian states in September 2026, while Taraba and Yobe recorded negative rates, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figures show significant differences in food price movements across the country, with some states recording annual increases above 30% while others experienced declines.

Source: Legit.ng