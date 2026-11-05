GIG Mobility (GIGM) has opened its 40th terminal in Gwagwalada, Abuja, expanding its intercity transport operations

The new terminal provides access to routes connecting passengers to Lagos, Benin, Warri, Bayelsa and Enugu

The facility is expected to reduce the need for Gwagwalada residents to travel to other parts of Abuja to board interstate buses

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

GIG Mobility (GIGM), a Nigerian road transportation company, has opened its 40th terminal in Gwagwalada, Abuja, as it expands its intercity travel network and brings its services closer to residents.

The new terminal is located beside Jeparo Hotel along the Km 20 Kaduna–Lokoja Expressway and is expected to provide travellers in Gwagwalada and surrounding communities with a more convenient departure point for interstate journeys.

GIGM's expansion into Gwagwalada follows requests from residents for a terminal closer to their community. Photo: Dailytrust

Source: Facebook

The development addresses a longstanding request from residents who had been asking the company to establish a terminal in the area, despite its existing operations elsewhere in Abuja.

With the new facility, passengers no longer have to travel to terminals farther away before beginning their interstate journeys.

GIGM expands routes in Abuja

The Gwagwalada terminal provides access to GIGM routes serving major destinations, including Lagos, Benin, Warri, Bayelsa and Enugu.

Passengers can book journeys through the company's website, www.gigm.com, its mobile application or by calling 0813 985 1110.

Beyond improving access to transportation, the company said the facility is intended to serve residents and neighbouring communities, with stakeholders highlighting its potential to create employment opportunities and stimulate economic activities.

Representatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attended the opening ceremony, underscoring the importance of collaboration between transport operators and road safety institutions.

The event also featured the President of the Students' Union Government (SUG) of the University of Abuja, highlighting the university community's interest in accessible transportation services.

GIGM's wider mobility services

The Gwagwalada terminal forms part of GIGM's broader mobility offering in Abuja, which includes PASS, a travel and tours planning service, and hireX, a premium vehicle-hire marketplace.

Residents of Gwagwalada can now access GIGM's interstate bus services from a new terminal in their community. Photo Nurp

Source: Facebook

While GIGM focuses on intercity transportation, PASS provides travel planning services, while hireX connects customers with vehicle-hire options.

The company said the expansion reflects its efforts to make transportation services more accessible to communities beyond major urban centres.

Travellers can check available routes and fares or make bookings through the companies website and the GIGM mobile application.

Cost of bus transportation rises in nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city stood at N1,397.27.

This represents an increase of 1.73% on a month-on-month basis compared to N1,373.49.

On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 39.83% from N999.27. In terms of intercity bus travel, the South-West zone had the highest fare at N10,027.17, followed by the North-West with N9,992.97, while the South-South recorded the lowest at N9,183.65.

Source: Legit.ng