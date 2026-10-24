JPMorgan appointed former CBN acting governor Sarah Alade as an independent director of its proposed Nigerian merchant bank

Alade brings decades of experience, including 24 years at the CBN and service as Buhari’s economic adviser

JPMorgan’s expansion could widen Nigerian businesses’ access to corporate finance and international capital, subject to regulatory approval

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

American banking giant JPMorgan Chase has taken another step towards establishing a merchant banking presence in Nigeria, appointing former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) acting governor, Sarah Omotunde Alade, as an independent non-executive director of JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited.

The appointment brings one of Nigeria's most experienced monetary policy experts into the governance structure of the proposed bank as the US financial institution seeks to strengthen its presence in Africa's largest economy.

Former CBN governor becomes dire.ctor as top US bank moves into Nigeria. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Alade, who spent 24 years at the CBN, brings extensive experience in economic management, banking operations, financial markets and public finance.

Her appointment comes amid expectations that JPMorgan's expansion could create fresh opportunities for Nigerian businesses seeking international financing, investment advisory services and access to global capital.

Former CBN governor takes new banking role

Alade served as acting governor of the CBN in 2014 following the suspension of then governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

She assumed the position on February 20, 2014, overseeing the apex bank during a sensitive period for Nigeria's monetary policy and financial markets.

Before that appointment, she had served as deputy governor in charge of Economic Policy since March 26, 2007.

Her responsibilities included monetary policy, economic research, statistics, trade and exchange, and financial markets.

As an independent non-executive director at JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria, Alade will provide strategic guidance and board-level oversight rather than manage daily banking operations.

From university lecturer to CBN leadership

Alade began her professional career in 1977 at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in Ilorin, Kwara State.

She subsequently joined the University of Ilorin as a lecturer before moving to the CBN in 1993 as an assistant director in the Research Department.

At the apex bank, she headed several departments responsible for government finance and fiscal analysis.

In 2004, she became director of Banking Operations, later chairing the board of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

She also served as secretary of the National Payments System Committee, contributing to the development of Nigeria's financial infrastructure.

Alade retired from the CBN in March 2017 after more than two decades of service.

Buhari appoints Alade economic adviser

Her retirement did not mark the end of her involvement in national economic policymaking.

In November 2019, former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed her Special Adviser on Finance and the Economy.

She worked at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, providing advice on economic and fiscal matters, according to a BusinessDay reports.

Alade holds an Economics degree from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, a master's degree from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the University of Ilorin.

What JPMorgan's expansion means for Nigeria

JPMorgan's planned merchant banking operations could strengthen competition in Nigeria's corporate and investment banking sector.

Unlike conventional retail banks, merchant banks primarily serve businesses, institutional investors and large organisations through specialised financial services.

Ex-CBN governor, Sarah Alade, becomes a JP Morgan Merchant Bank director. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

These include capital raising, corporate finance, investment advisory and structured financing.

The proposed institution could also provide Nigerian companies with stronger connections to international capital markets.

However, the range of services JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria can offer will depend on its regulatory approvals and licensing conditions.

Alade's appointment signals the institution's intention to draw on experienced Nigerian financial leadership as it develops its local operations.

CBN gives JPMorgan approval to open banking services

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved plans by global financial services giant JPMorgan to establish a merchant bank in Nigeria, opening a new chapter in the lender’s presence in the country’s financial sector.

The proposed institution, to be known as JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, has received approval-in-principle from the apex bank.

Source: Legit.ng