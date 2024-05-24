It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian mother as she bid farewell to her beloved son who was relocating

A touching video showed the mother kissing and blessing her grown-up son who went down on his knees before her

Social media users who watched the video shared via TikTok also joined hands to pray for the young man

A Nigerian mother was filled with mixed emotions of joy and sadness as she bid farewell to her son who was set to move to an European country.

The woman almost burst into tears as she hugged the young man, kissed his hands and prayed for him.

Nigerian mum blesses son who was moving to Europe Photo credit: @templemansion/TikTok.

Mum blesses son as he relocates abroad

In a video shared by @templemansion on TikTok, the young man went on his knees before his mother who prayed passionately for him.

She laid her hands on his head and said genuine prayers for the young man who was seeking greener pastures.

At one point in the video, her face looked so teary as she grabbed his hands, took them closer to her lips and kissed them.

The video was captioned:

"My last blessing from my beloved mom before I move to Europe."

Reactions as mum blesses son

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@jullicent said:

"I remember when I wanted to travel my mom prayed for me and she said God anything that will happen to her should happen to me either I cried and that's when I felt true love."

@Blacktrigger commented:

"You just made me remember what my grandmother did to me at her point of death, she couldn't talk again until when she heard my voice she raised her right hand up and held my hand then called my name."

@KUWAIT MONEY reacted:

"You don make me remember the morning I'm moving to kuwait. Tears roll down from my eyes when my mom was praying for me with tears."

@Bobby zaza said:

"If your wife has never lay hands on your head and pray for you as her husband please let’s gather here."

@Tammy blacky said:

"To me who's mother is alive but also dead, God pls bless me ur d only parents I have, remember me lord I've suffered a lot."

@Ēvil_sparrøw said:

"I need to get this blessing before this woman leaves this earth Omo God abeg oh. Goodluck my bro."

@vivi-diamond reacted:

"Lord even if the sins of me is too much and prayers is weak for the sake of my parents pls lord remember me and blessed me."

@Michael added:

"Bro u will make am God is ur strength nd never u forget were u come from pls try to reach dem on to know how they're doin hat's all dem like I wish u Good luck God will bless u in Jesus name amen."

