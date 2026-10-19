The Hungarian government published the minimum residency period foreigners must complete before they can apply for naturalisation

The requirement is set out in Hungarian nationality law and applies to non-citizens seeking to become Hungarian nationals in 2026

Applicants must meet additional conditions beyond the residency threshold before a naturalisation request can be considered

The Hungarian government has confirmed that foreign nationals must live continuously in Hungary for at least eight years before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

The requirement is set out in Section 4(1)(a) of Hungary's nationality law, which governs the conditions under which non-Hungarian citizens may be granted citizenship upon request.

Hungary explains how many years foreigners need before seeking citizenship. Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek

Source: Getty Images

Hungary's residency requirement for citizenship

Under the law, the eight-year period must be continuous and must have been completed in Hungary immediately before the applicant submits their naturalisation request.

This means gaps in residency could affect an applicant's eligibility, making uninterrupted presence in the country a key factor in the process.

The rule applies broadly to non-Hungarian citizens, covering foreign nationals and stateless persons who wish to become Hungarian nationals through the standard naturalisation route.

Hungarian citizenship: Other conditions that apply

The eight-year residency requirement is one of several conditions listed under the same provision. Applicants must also satisfy other criteria set out in the law before a naturalisation request can proceed.

The Hungarian nationality law covers multiple routes to citizenship, including provisions for those with Hungarian ancestry and spouses of Hungarian nationals, who may face different residency thresholds.

The standard naturalisation path, which requires eight years of continuous residence, is the route most relevant to migrants and long-term foreign residents with no prior ties to Hungary.

Legit.ng reported that Hungary had barred 13 categories of foreigners from seeking its permanent residency.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hungary had listed five conditions foreigners need to meet to become citizens of the country.

People eligible for Hungary's PR route

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary had released six categories of foreigners who qualify for its permanent residence route.

Meeting one of the categories above does not automatically guarantee approval.

Authorities require that the applicant's long-term residence aligns with Hungary's national interests.

Source: Legit.ng