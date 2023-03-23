A young Nigerian lady who stays in the Lekki area of Lagos has stirred reaction after revealing she pays over N4m rent

The lady who is also intentional about her fashion has different cabinets that house her accessories like expensive wigs and shoes

Many Nigerians who watched her video wondered why is paying that much for a rented apartment instead of building hers

A Nigerian content creator @walesmorqan who goes around asking people how much they pay for rent in Lagos state has shared a video of a lady's apartment in Lekki.

The young lady in the clip revealed she pays N4.8m yearly rent for a four-bedroom apartment. According to her, the best thing about the house is the quietness that comes with living there.

People said that she is paying too much rent. Photo source: @walesmorgan

Source: TikTok

Rich lady pays N4.8m yearly rent

When asked what she does for a living, the luxurious apartment tenant said she is a realtor. During the tour of the house, the lady showed off her parlour with nice pieces of furniture.

Her room has a show glass containing her jewellery. There are also other cabinets for expensive wigs, shoes, and bags. Many said she must be so rich.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adebayo tosin said:

"Kudos to those rich people wey no Dey show off kudos to her."

JERRYBILLIONS said:

"I better go build house then to dey pay N4.850 a year."

Charity Ogoloma said:

"Jesus so fine ask her if she needs a maid."

piotrbisovetskyi said:

"Money oooooooo I dey enugu paying N300k and am doing big girl I be mumu."

Godwin said:

"Her boyfriends go chop Billings like say tomorrow no dey."

AppleofGodseye05 said:

"This could buy a land in a good gated community and can begin to build."

Azahara said:

"U are a realtor and u are renting, and paying 4.850m what happens to investing u guys always tell us."

Another lady in Lagos pays N800k yearly rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady in a video revealed how much she paid yearly for a small apartment on the island in Lagos state.

She was one of the people that fielded questions on their house rents in a vox pop clip. After revealing that she paid N800,000 annually, she took him on a short tour of her apartment.

Seconds into the video, she showed the young man her wardrobe and her flower plants, which were some of the things she was proud about.

Source: Legit.ng